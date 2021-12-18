An Interview with Hip-Hop Metal Artist Malxolm Brixkhouse

Malxolm Brixkhouse (née Malcolm Brickhouse) has emerged from his early work with childhood band and internet sensations, Unlocking The Truth, to craft a truly one-of-a-kind project. Even as Unlocking The Truth dissolved and his musical compeers delved into new hobbies and careers, Malxolm Brixkhouse started plotting his musical future. Inspired by the state of young people today, he seeks to document the struggles teens face as they find their way in the world. His music is intended as a soundtrack for the eternal struggle of youth. Now, Malxolm Brixkhouse is intent on crafting a whole new wave of music, a new era of Rock, and “Hip-Hop Metal” that merges the energy of Lil Uzi Vert and Trippie Redd with Linkin Park and Disturbed. The ever-productive Brixkhouse now just seeks to create as much music as possible with an aggressive release schedule mapped out that will see him consistently dropping material for months to come. Though he has certainly been fueled by past success, his work is next level and far and above that of Unlocking The Truth – now bringing in heavy Hip-Hop influences and hinting at bold sonic futures for his career to eventually take on. As he builds his new band, Malxolm Brixkhouse is nearly ready to take his show on the road. With multiple singles in the pipeline, as well as an album in the works, Brixkhouse is gearing up to conquer the globe. Building on past success with endless ambition, his vision of the future of Rock is poignant and clear. Make no mistake, this is the beginning of a revolution and Malxolm Brixkhouse is inviting you to join him on a quest to bring Rock and Metal, in an evolved form, right back to the fore of popular music.

With his single and music video, “Rapture,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Malxolm Brixkhouse. Read below to learn more about Malxolm Brixkhouse, the story behind his song, and what’s to come.

Hi Malxolm Brixkhouse! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

When I quit Unlocking The Truth, I knew I wanted to continue making music, but I couldn’t think of a new stage name. My Instagram was already Malxolm Brixkhouse (the letter “c” is replaced with the letter “x”), so I went with that. It just looks cool.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born and still live in Brooklyn, New York.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I knew I wanted a career in music since I was 7 years old. With the help of my parents, Unlocking The Truth’s quick trajectory into stardom when I was 12 only solidified my dream of making music a profession.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

I grew up listening to Metal, Hard Rock, Hip-Hop, Rap, and R&B. You can hear all those sounds in my music even though it’s primarily Hard Rock. My lyrics speak about my struggle, but I fuse the vocal styles of my favorite Rap and R&B artists with my favorite Hard Rock and Metal artists to create my own sound.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

It’s primarily Hard Rock with Rap and R&B influences. There are other influences, but I’ll leave that up for you guys to decide.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Not necessarily. I live my life one day at a time, using my experiences to create new music whenever I come back to it.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I would say my main two musical influences are Disturbed and Lucki. There are others, but when I listen to my music, I hear those two artists the most.

What are some of your future music career goals?

I wouldn’t say I have specific future career goals, but [I want] to stay happy while I continue to pursue my passion. Everything else will fall into place while I’m doing that.

Now onto your release, “Rapture.” What inspired this song?

The same thing that inspires the rest of my music: life experiences, lyrically and sonically.

What is “Rapture” about in your own words?

“Rapture” is primarily about my struggle with addiction. I range from expressing the egotism that fuels addiction to the confusion, struggle, and pain that comes with it.

How did the music video for “Rapture” come about? What was your vision for the video?

The music video for “Rapture” came about while working with Nnamdi Monsuer, one of my favorite video directors. I gave him 100% artistic control over the video. The video is a visual representation of “Rapture” through his eyes. Rather the video being about addiction, it’s a love story. Two completely different concepts that fit the same vision.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Rapture?”

“DON’T DO DRUGS KIDS!”

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

I would say playing Coachella with Unlocking The Truth. It’s just another one of those experiences that show me the endless possibilities that life has to offer, and it inspires me to keep going and growing.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

The greatest lesson I’ve learned in life, so far, is to “let go.” A lot of my life struggles are directly correlated to my inability to do so. Letting go allows for more personal growth and understanding. Holding on only keeps you stuck where you are now.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

I’m still releasing singles right now, the latest, “Caroline,” which has a visualizer. It’s currently streaming on all platforms. I’m also aligning an EP for you guys, just having a little trouble deciding which sounds and songs I want to be on it. It’ll be my first debut project, so I want to make sure everything sounds just right before I release it.

Where can we follow you on social media?

https://www.instagram.com/Malxolm.Brixkhouse

https://www.facebook.com/MalxolmBrixkhouse

https://www.youtube.com/c/uttband

https://www.MalxolmBrixkhouse.com

https://www.twitter.com/uttband

https://www.twitter.com/MalxolmBrixk

Before I forget, thanks so much for this interview.

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by MEI recordings