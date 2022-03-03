An Interview with Music Artist Amanda Lauren

Amanda Lauren is a multi-passionate artist based in Los Angeles, CA. Her artistry is heavily influenced by the likes of Queens of R&B, Soul, and Pop – Amy Winehouse, Tori Kelly, and Sinead Harnett. As a coming of age, Amanda Lauren released her undeniably, captivating debut single, “Becoming SZN,” on her recent birthday. Her soothing tone and angelic essence carry seamlessly throughout the entirety of her new acoustic track.

With her single, “Becoming SZN,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Amanda Lauren. Read below to learn more about Amanda Lauren, the story behind her debut single, and what’s to come.

Hi Amanda Lauren! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

Amanda Lauren is my birth-given first name and middle name. Although, I’ll never forget the moment I heard my older cousin chat about stage names. She said my name in the most incredible French accent: “AMANDAAAH LOREN.” It sounded regal and from then on, I was sold.

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I was born and raised in the suburbs/beach cities of Los Angeles – the South Bay, and now reside in Los Angeles.

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

To be quite honest, I’ve always been a fantastic shower singer (if you ask me); however, I dabbled in music in high school and after, took a long pause to pursue my Bachelor’s degree. It wasn’t until late 2018 that I started taking vocal lessons and began believing the thought that I was capable of pursuing a career in music. And it’s been a long, challenging mental journey since then; however, it’s “Becoming SZN.” I’m finally stepping into the person that I’ve always wanted to become.

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

My family and faith play a huge role. My mom always played Gospel/Christian/Soul/feel-good music growing up, and my stepdad always had a passion for music and playing instruments. Both of their influences rubbed off on me – my mom gave me the heart, soul, and sound of it all and faith, and my stepdad made me believe the dream was possible.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

I can’t put myself in a box with my sound, but ultimately, if you dig a soulful, smooth, sultry, and warm feel, that’s lil ol’ me.

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

For hobbies, I am an absolute life enthusiast – meaning new experiences make my heart skip a beat. I love to try a new restaurant, workout class, etc. These experiences always give me inspo for my creative work. Also, I have an affinity for health and holistic wellness (taking care of my body, mind, and soul). You can call me a self-development junkie. I pride myself on challenging myself to become a better version of me and impart the knowledge that I learn to others.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I have TOO many musical influences; however, I’m truly inspired by Tori Kelly – her unique sound, beauty, sweet essence, and ability to stay true to herself amidst adversity and the insanity of the music business. She is a true gem in this industry.

Another pair that I am absolutely obsessed with is Amanda and Abner of Johnnyswim. They are a gorgeous, dynamic duo who have it all going on – undeniable vocal talent, humor, and a stunning family.

Olivia Dean is an upcoming artist that has my heart. Her soulful, Pop essence is a vibe, and I adore her jazzy sound.

Lastly, I am incredibly enamored by Katy Perry. Her vocal ability and showmanship floors me every time. The way she shows up and captivates her audience by the experience she creates is unmatched.

What is your favorite dream artist collab?

Say no more. HANDS DOWN, my dream collab would be Tori Kelly and Madison Watkins.

What are some of your future music career goals?

For my future, I see myself starring on a music show (I hope to try out for a singing competition in the near future). I have a passion for music, TV, and performing – a music show would be a harmonious blend of all three. HA! Additionally, I hope to be a commercial success in the industry – performing and creating songs that people resonate deeply with. I’d like to be serving the world by performing across stages and speaking life into individuals.

My end goal for music is to have the monetary freedom to create my own 501c organization made for those who dare to DREAM BIGGER. I’d call it, THE DREAM FUND. It’s specifically for women who are unable to fund their aspirations monetarily. The fund provides financial backing, coaching and mentorship programs, grants, and scholarships for young women pursuing their dreams.

Now onto your release, “Becoming SZN.” What inspired this song?

“Becoming SZN” was inspired by a challenging “SZN” in my life. I was going through a phase where everything felt as if it were collapsing. I found myself in a quarter life crisis challenging everything that I believed and re-evaluating many relationships. I was at crossroads where I had to make certain decisions that affected my trajectory; however, they were incredibly difficult to navigate. After making said decisions, I found myself in a space of sacred solitude filled with growing pains, surrender, and healing. Thus, resulted in the birth of my first baby ever, “Becoming SZN.”

What is “Becoming SZN” about in your own words?

“BECOMING SZN” is solemn, yet celebratory in nature. It’s reflective and embodies gratitude for every season life has to offer – even the trying periods of transformation and growing pains. It’s a celebration of evolving into the person that you’ve always wanted to become.

What is your favorite lyric in “Becoming SZN” and why?

My favorite lyric of “Becoming SZN” is the first line of the song: “I found my joy in solitude, no more days of feeling blue.” It is a powerful story quipped in a sentence. It sets the tone for the entirety of the song and quickly gives a glimpse into the story of “Becoming SZN.”

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Becoming SZN?”

The message that I hope fans take away from “Becoming SZN” is: Even in the depths of your pain, you are not breaking, you are BECOMING! I hope “Becoming SZN” is a lighthouse, and the hope that keeps you going when you’re passing through the heavy seasons of life.

In general, I want fans to know that you are capable of being and doing whatever you put your mind to and what your heart desires. Once you learn how to tackle your deepest fears and doubts, you will be unstoppable. Keep dreaming BIGGER! There are people’s lives tied to your dreams. Do not give up.

What’s one of the proudest moments of your music career so far?

Releasing “Becoming SZN” has to be one of the most proudest moments of my career thus far. It is truly significant because not too long ago, I was trapped in a mindset of defeat. I did not believe in myself nor did I think I was capable of creating something of this magnitude, and here I am by the Grace God. If I can do it, anyone can.

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

I’ll keep it short and sweet. The greatest lesson that I’ve learned is don’t let YOU stop YOU. Don’t talk yourself out of rooms that you belong in before you even get started. You are worthy of good things. You are worthy of your dreams.

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

What’s coming up next for me is…I will be releasing more songs this year! EP! I have an RnB/Soul version of “Becoming SZN” coming out late spring/beginning of summer. Stay tuned!

Where can we follow you on social media?

Let’s connect! I’m on every platform, but most active on IG and TikTok.

http://instagram.com/theamandalauren

https://www.tiktok.com/@theamandalauren

Image provided by Amanda Lauren