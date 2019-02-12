With her recent breakup and heartbreaking death of her ex, Ariana Grande has been channeling all her energy into her music. thank u, next, her fifth studio album, was just released on Friday, February 8th, and fans are going crazy for it. The album features 12 songs, 3 of which were released as singles before the album.

“thank u, next”, the title track, is a sweet tribute to Grande’s ex-boyfriends, thanking them for helping her grow. This song blew up, along with the music video that was released a little later. Then, Grande hit us with “7 rings”, a hip-hop type song that has everyone wanting to live a lavish lifestyle like Ariana.

The whole album is a personal journey for Grande and the songs represent that. During the past few months, she had to overcome a lot of obstacles and she shares that through her music.

Songs like “needy” and “fake smile” have slower beats and lyrics that fans can relate to, while songs like “bloodline” and “bad idea” have a more upbeat vibe that will make you want to dance.

Majority of the songs on the album have a slow, personal feel to them, highlighting the emotional road that Grande has been on. The album, while relaxed and ponderous, promotes self-care and self-love, which is something that Grande has really embodied throughout her life.

The album has been #1 on iTunes since its release, with multiple songs on the top 100. thank u, next is a deep, well-rounded album that has something for everyone. Grande’s emotional voyage is detailed in this album and she comes out on top. Fans are giving her so much love and are excited for more to come!

Ariana Grande Shares Her Personal Journey With thank u, next. Featured Image Credit: Republic Records