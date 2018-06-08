Artist Profile: Juice

Juice is a seven-piece, Boston-based band made up of Ben Stevens (lead vocals), Michael Ricciardulli (guitar), Rami El-Abidin (bass), Christian Rose (violin, vocals), Kamau Burton (acoustic guitar, vocals), Daniel Moss (guitar), and Miles Clyatt (drums). The crew met as freshman at Boston College and won their school’s Battle of the Bands competition in 2014. They then started performing locally and working their way up to bigger gigs like Milwaukee’s Summerfest in 2016. Now Juice is gearing up to release their latest project, “Workin’ On Lovin’” on June 15.

Juice puts out fun, feel-good music that manages to feel laid back and simple while actually involving inventive arrangements and harmonies made possible by a 7-piece band. The variety of instruments and styles keeps the music interesting and the raw talent of all seven musicians doesn’t hurt either. The group released their self-titled album in 2016 and has put out three singles since then. Within that one album, there are hints of funk, pop and hip hop. Juice clearly has the ability to write a catchy hook in whatever genre they choose to work with.

Their latest music video, “Sugar,” showcases that the variety in genre is a result of the variety in personalities within the seven members. The video offers some seemingly raw insight into each member and showcases their personalities. With a video that gives each musician at least a little time in the spotlight, we get to see the same character and passion that are evident in their live performances. This group of guys clearly loves playing together, and that love is evident in videos and on the stage, making the experience even more enjoyable for the viewer. When Juice has fun, we do too.

Juice will be promoting their upcoming release with a small US tour. Find their schedule below.

Juice 2018 Tour Dates:

06/09 — Burlington, VT @ Nectar’s

06/12 — Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

06/13 — Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

06/14 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/15 — Boston, MA @ Rock On! Concert Cruise

07/14 — Pleasantville, NY @ Pleasantville Music Festival

07/19 — Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

07/21 — Scranton, PA @ The Peach Music Festival

07/26 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Jams On the Sand

08/04 — Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

08/07 — Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest 2018

Read more Music Articles at Cliché Magazine

Artist Profile: Juice. Featured image credit: Luke Urbanzyck