ASTN “LA DON’T LOOK GOOD ON U” OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO RELEASE

ASTN has just dropped his much anticipated music video – first official music video – for his newest single “LA Don’t Look Good On U.” With his single, “LA Don’t Look Good On U” being released in November of 2020 to rave reviews from fans and incredible support from the DSPs (including editorial playlisting at Spotify and Apple Music), ASTN is excited to continue building momentum around the record with this new music video release.

“This was the first song I wrote after moving to LA last year… it’s actually written from the perspective I had [of LA] before I even moved [out here]. I’ve lived here long enough now to know that this city doesn’t change everyone, but it definitely swallows many,” says ASTN.

For ASTN, making music has been at the core of his existence since before childhood. After first unveiling music in 2017, ASTN has continued to develop and evolve his soulful, love-inspired Pop/R&B style, attracting a wide range of listeners and garnering millions of streams in the process with records like his top performing single “Flowers,” having over 15 million streams on Spotify alone.

Before the release of “LA Don’t Look Good On U” ASTN took a break releasing any records in order to focus on creating music that will take his career to the next level. Now ASTN is finally back and with a clearer purpose than ever before. The “LA Don’t Look Good On U” music video is just the start of what ASTN has to come for this year. Keep your eye out for more from ASTN coming soon.

Follow ASTN:

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | Apple Music

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay