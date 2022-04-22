Australian Multihyphenate GG Magree Unveils Third Rock-Heavy Single “Already Dead”

April 21, 2022 — Australian producer and singer-songwriter GG Magree returned to Monstercat today with her angsty anthem, “Already Dead.” Each new single from her highly-anticipated EP, ‘Dichotomy,’ sees GG lean further into her foundational rock influences and Courtney Love aesthetic. Her gritty vocals carry the guitar-driven hooks and punchy drums that conjure notes of nostalgia in their punk-fueled stylings. Beneath the power chords are stories of GG’s past, facing her inner demons and self-inflicted heartbreak.

GG Magree shares, “I think vulnerability is so hot and I’ve fallen in love with all my “broken” parts. Love is the most addictive feeling in the world. It’s just two people fighting to feel alive. “Already Dead” tells a story about me trying to find the balance between pleasure and torture. It’s a beautiful disturbance and I couldn’t be happier about it.”

Accompanying the single is a cinematic music video featuring tick tick…BOOM! star Alexandra Shipp, who plays GG’s romantic interest alongside model Christian Tasiopoulos. Directed by Janush, the dual relationships symbolize GG’s flawed narrative of love, balancing self-absorption and isolation inside a tangled web of her own dichotomy.

Alexandra Shipp comments, “To say it was a pleasure to work with the uber-talented GG Magree would be an understatement. I was honored to play opposite such a brilliant artist. It’s no secret she’s one of my best friends, but digging deep and tearing this video apart was insanely fun! The world is ready for the magic that is GG. I know that she is the talent the world has been waiting for. I’m so excited to watch her rise into the superstar I know her to be.”

Janush adds, “‘Already Dead’ is a brave concept. It’s about self-awareness. It’s an inside look at why GG’s character’s relationships fail. The failures feel inevitable. The story is very open-ended. You can decide for yourself. Is she aware of her shortcomings? Is she trying to do better, but she can’t help it? Or is she taken over by an obsession, an urge to hurt those closest to her?”

GG closes with, “I was so lucky to have my best friend and wifey [Shipp] play the lead in one of the relationships, as we already have a love for each other that is deeper than words and she’s one of the most insane actresses I’ve ever witnessed. The chaos in our scenes is beyond beautiful. Christian really portrayed the ‘submissive’ in the second relationship which drove the story home and he’s so aggressively good-looking he’s almost too hard to look at. My guy Janush, who directed and brought the vision to life, went crazy on this clip. This is the second video I’ve worked on with him and his attention to detail is wild. I’ll tell him my vision and he takes it from a 6 to a hard 10. It’s always been tough for me to find people to connect with visually on my art and Janush crushes it. He’s a god.”