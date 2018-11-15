Austrian Production Prodigy Filous Taps Klei for His New Bop “Bicycle”

Producer / remixer filous entered the industry at just 16 years old, gaining a following with his imaginative remixes and chart-topping original tunes. His undeniable talent was tapped to create official remixes for Selena Gomez, Jeremy Zucker, Kiiara and more.

Now 21, the Austrian production prodigy taps klei for his new bop “Bicycle.” With the help of Ultra Music, filous has unveiled the upbeat indie-pop bop entitled “Bicycle” featuring English songstress and frequent collaborator klei. The song was co-produced by filous and Australian producer Golden Vessel.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track, filous shared, “Bicycle is what I would call a hippy-hop song, combining strummy acoustic guitars and mellotron vibes with old school hip hop elements! This is definitely a song that couldn’t have happened in any other time. One Austrian, one English and one Australian kid meeting in LA and jamming an idea for a few hours that ended up becoming this song!”

