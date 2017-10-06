Bands Interviewing Bands: K-Bust and Lindsay Katt

Every now and again you find someone you hit it off with in the most magical way. Someone whose work, soul, and being you can find inspiration in—a kindred spirit. When I introduced Montreal electro-pop sensation K-Bust and award-winning filmmaker and solo artist (in every sense of the word) Lindsay Katt, it was clear that there was a blossoming friendship almost immediately—and it made for a compelling interview. These two powerful women interviewed one another for our Bands Interviewing Bands series, uncovering what drives them, what makes them tick, and how they’ve transformed their careers in this industry.

Lindsay Katt: Name one thing that you want to do more than win any major award or accolade?

K-Bust: I think that would be to jump out of a plane with a parachute. I’ve always dreamt of flying, like doing it with my own wings, like a bird. I’d like to find a way that would allow me to fly free, like some sort of a cloak for instance.

K-Bust: Besides music, what’s that one thing you can’t go a day without?

Lindsay Katt: Engaging with love, both towards myself, and towards others.

Lindsay Katt: What made you choose to pursue your creative expression through music?

K-Bust: I’ve always felt that I didn’t choose it, that it was all the way around instead. I’ve always felt really attracted to music like it was some sort of a magnet. I discovered that I loved music at the age of 4 when I wanted to have a guitar more than a toy. Throughout my life, making music became like a vital need, like breathing; I’m definitely in love with it.

K-Bust: Being such a talented musician, how did you get into filmmaking?

Lindsay Katt: I got into film because I had an idea that I cared about, and that included learning about filmmaking. I didn’t let my lack of experience keep me from engaging in a field I knew nothing about, and I wasn’t afraid to learn, be vulnerable, or work extremely hard. When I was afraid, I focused my energy on doing my best work. I now have 3 years of experience, and a degree of confidence…and what I don’t know…is still most things (at least statistically). I do know that the love of filmmaking is a part of me now and I plan to do a lot more of it in the future. For that, I am eternally grateful.

Lindsay Katt: What lights you up more than anything and causes you to lose time?

K-Bust: I would say more than anything, music and everything revolving around it. I could spend my whole day listening to my favorite artists and watching their live music videos. I just don’t see the time pass.

K-Bust: Congrats on your new film, The Avant-Gardener. I felt really touched by your work. I’m really curious: what’s the inspiration behind it?

Lindsay Katt: Thank you so much. Coming from you that really means a lot. It was initially sparked by a thought process about soundtracks for movies, and why I haven’t seen more works of film designed around music. I wanted to make a film track to a record, similar to a soundtrack to a movie. Ten short films that could be viewed individually and still make sense as music videos…but that also interlock into a short seamless narrative film. As the project matured, it really grew into this robust film, and now it feels like a living group of multiple moving parts. I have a hard time separating the music from the film, and vice versa.

Lindsay Katt: If you could name one book that defines you as a person, which would it be?

K-Bust: Love this question by the way; my favorite one is Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach

K-Bust: Who’s that one artist that changed your life and inspired you to become a musician?

Lindsay Katt: David Bowie. He always felt so wholehearted in his work.

Lindsay Katt: Top 3 female artists that you feel have not received enough recognition for their work?

K-Bust:

Florence + The Machine

Banks

Beyoncé

K-Bust: If you had to pick one song to portray your life or personality, which one would that be?

Lindsay Katt: “Case of You” by Joni Mitchell. Or maybe “I’m lucky” by Joan Armatrading.

Lindsay Katt: Name the top 3 musicians you feel you CANNOT live without, that you are 99% sure I’ve never heard of. (Asking other humans this question is quite seriously how I find my new favorite tunes.)

K-Bust:

The Naked and Famous Banks Chvrches



K-Bust: What’s the weirdest meal/food you have ever tried and where?

Lindsay Katt: Raw horse meat, while visiting Japan.

Lindsay Katt: What’s the weirdest place you’ve ever been and why?

K-Bust: Last year during my winter vacation I decided to visit the Atacama Desert in the north of Chile. It had been on my list of places to visit for a long time. It was an amazing experience! It was like being in a different time and planet. To my own surprise, it happens to be a very cosmopolitan place as well; talking about San Pedro, an Oasis in the middle of it, as high as 4000 meters above the sea level; I could literally almost touch the sky. The red and dry landscapes made me feel like I was somehow walking on planet Mars, really hot and during the day and much chillier during the night. I’m definitely going back.

