Music

“Be a woman” Live Performance by DeLaurentis

by Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Already praised by the press in Europe, DeLaurentis was solicited by Ableton for several masterclasses in Europe and in the USA.

The emerging female artist DeLaurentis, is the producer, composer, writer, musician and singer of her unique project and concept-album : “UNICA”.

For two years, the artist bonded with her machines, developing an almost mystical connection between the human and digital worlds.

DeLaurentis brought to life her digital sister: Unica. UNICA will be released on September 3, 2021.

The 10 tracks album is a digital-tale that brings forth the emotions between a woman and her machine. It’s a strong and sensitive story about the fusion of two contemporary beings, in an enchanting mix of reality and imagination, flesh and processors, in contact with heady and effective tracks.

Life” was the first single to be released, in October 2020. The song symbolizes the birth of Unica, narrated by a handshake between a human and a machine.

The music video combined 3D technology referring to Black Mirror and contemplative scenes of nature, inspired by Terrence Malick.

The 2nd single, “Pegasus, was released in February 2021. The song represents Unica’s emancipation. As a young artificial intelligence, she grew up and observed our compulsive lives by imitating our human behaviors and thoughts : DELAURENTIS – Pegasus (Official Video)

The 3rd single Be A Woman by DeLaurentis, is the initiatory journey of a woman and her machine…

« DeLaurentis’ music finds its way to a sensitive, orchestral and necessarily cinematic electronica. » Les Inrocks

« Mystical, a virtual love story» General Pop

« Hypnotic, questions the entire mystical universe around machines and

technology» Trax Magazine

« An electric lunar and ethereal pop » Modzik

« DeLaurentis, the gap between Maurice Ravel and Daft Punk » Ableton ©dominiquegau

WEBSITE  FACEBOOK  INSTAGRAM  TWITTER  YOUTUBE  SPOTIFY

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by ©Dominique Gau

, ,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Now You Can Buy Sotheby’s Diamond With Bitcoin at Hong Kong Auction

Next post →

Why Getting out of the House is Vital for Your Mental Health
You may also like
LONDON’S BEST KEPT SECRET
LONDON’S BEST KEPT SECRET
EMM COMPLETES THE EVOLUTION IN FINAL ACT OF HER VIDEO TRILOGY AND RELEASES HER MIXTAPE, SAPPHIRE
EMM COMPLETES THE EVOLUTION IN FINAL ACT OF HER VIDEO TRILOGY AND RELEASES HER MIXTAPE, SAPPHIRE
Tommy Jayden Releases Groovy Vocal Progressive Gem “Stars” with New Artist IMPVLZ. Out Now on Protocol Recordings
Tommy Jayden Releases Groovy Vocal Progressive Gem “Stars” with New Artist IMPVLZ. Out Now on Protocol Recordings