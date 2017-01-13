Beach Weather Chat New EP, ‘Chit Chat,’ and More

Indie-pop group Beach Weather is a back with a new EP and an upcoming tour. The group found success with their first EP, What A Drag, which was released in 2015. Their upcoming EP, Chit Chat, is in a different style than the first and features six new songs. Here, we chat with Nick Santino, one of the three members of Beach Weather, about What A Drag, the band’s success, and touring.

Cliché: When did Beach Weather form and how did you all come together?

Nick Santino: I started Beach Weather in the spring of 2015 while I was still pursuing my solo project. I missed sharing the stage with bandmates and had the idea for the new project. I crossed paths with Austin and Reeve from playing music in the past and reached out to them about this new idea. We started touring late that same summer and here we are over a year later!

What would you say is the biggest influence to your music? Where do you find your inspiration?

We just like to create music, especially when it is new and refreshing. We don’t set out to sound like anyone else because that sound is already taken. Musically, we listen to a little bit of everything, really. I think our music specifically is influenced by all of that. We draw inspiration from everywhere.

Can you tell us about your new EP, Chit Chat? How is this EP different from your previous music?

Chit Chat came together a bit differently than the first one. We really sat down and jammed through these songs before recording them to ensure they are exactly how we want the songs to be played and to be heard.

You’re going to be touring soon. What do you enjoy most about touring?

We love playing for new crowds and meeting new people! This band is still a newer project so it’s always a thrill to see people getting into our music. We just got back from touring the UK and it was really special to see so many people in the crowds singing along.

Do you write your music together?

Yes, in several senses of the word. We write in numerous ways. Sometimes it is physically together in a room, and sometimes it is sending ideas via text message, vocal memos, or sharing lyric ideas. We live in different states, so we try to make that not affect our creative process in any way.

What has been the most exciting part of your success thus far?

It’s always exciting to release new music and see how people react to it. That never gets old. We can’t wait for everyone to hear this new EP!

If you could give one piece of advice to bands trying to make it in the industry, what would you say?

I’ve been doing this for almost 10 years and I can say from experience: if it’s something you love doing, then don’t give up on it. Take your time. Give it your all. Take breaks. Breathe. And keep moving forward. Don’t strive for success. Let it find you wherever you are.

Beach Weather Chat New EP, ‘Chit Chat,’ and More: Photographed by Elliott Ingham