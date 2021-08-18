Behmer, Reverse Prime and Starjack Release Pop-Influenced Bounce Single “Fake People.” Out Now on Purple Fly

Swedish bounce producer Behmer joins the ranks of Purple Fly with his debut track on the label, “Fake People,” featuring talented Asia-based producers Reverse Prime and Starjack. Much like NFT-fueled Purple Fly‘s previous releases, “Fake People” is hard to put in a box and innately stands out on the sonic spectrum; the track’s breathy vocals are offset by a slowed-down bassline and jazzy instrumentals. The combination makes for a pop-influenced, groovier version of Behmer‘s usual style, though its lyrics about the pursuit of authenticity in a world filled with much pretension will resonate with listeners of all genres.

“‘Fake People‘ is about the process of making your own music without caring about the money and what other people might think of it. Music should be a way of expressing your emotions through the creative process that is music production, and ‘Fake People‘ perfectly expresses this.” – Behmer

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. The label’s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. Purple Fly releases NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. Behmer, Reverse Prime and Starjack join Laidback Luke, BLVD., Fatman Scoop, Shaquille O’Neal, Sevenn, and more as part of the Purple Fly‘s family. Keep an eye out for more groundbreaking releases from the label in the near future!

