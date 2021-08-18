Black Caviar Releases Groovy Vocal House Single “Collect Check,” Featuring EMIDA. Out Now on Dim Mak

Black Caviar puts a cheeky spin on hustling for money with his new track “Collect Check” on Steve Aoki‘s Dim Mak. Featuring smooth, velvety vocals by EMIDA, this house gem opens with groovy melodies that gently meld into a deep, minimal bassline that feels right at home both on the dance floor or when listening at home. It was inspired by a relationship with financial instability, something that many people faced during the global pandemic, and the desire for success. “Collect Check” is Black Caviar‘s second release on Dim Mak, after 2019’s “Alright Alright, Okay / Zonin’” EP, who has also gained industry attention with releases on Atlantic Records, Universal Music, Casablanca Records, and more. Read on below for the full story behind “Collect Check“:

“When I first heard EMIDA‘s smooth vocals, I was blown away. Her style, tone, and delivery reminded me of Sade. I wanted to make sure the production sat in the right place that would compliment her vocal.” – Black Caviar

“The songwriting process was spurred from a period of financial instability. It led me to write about wanting to hustle out of that situation and aspire to a more opulent lifestyle. The lyrics’ collect cheque – run it back’ are about getting paid but still wanting more because It’s never enough. Ending with ‘run it forward’ – straight to the bank. It was a fun song to write because money can be quite a taboo subject. But with this track, I wanted to make it cheeky, sassy and cool.” – EMIDA

Amassing over 300M Spotify streams, New York City‘s Black Caviar has been solidified in the dance music world with genre-bending music to fans across the globe. Since the release of the 2017 hit single “Coco,” which has totaled over 18M plays on Spotify alone, the trajectory has only gone up from there. Originals, including “El Camino” and “What’s Up Danger” with Blackway, which was the lead track on the “Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse” soundtrack, found massive success in the form of a Gold Record Certification along with a Grammy Nomination. Coming off the heels of a momentous soundtrack accomplishment, Black Caviar was chosen to produce the official remix of the “Charlie’s Angels” theme song to be used in the 2019 update of the classic film. In addition to originals, Black Caviar‘s extensive track catalog includes a momentum-driven house twist on Dillon Francis‘ “DFR,” fresh rendition of Louis The Child and Foster The People‘s “Every Color,” and a popular vibrant rework of the Modjo‘s classic “Lady (Hear Me Tonight),” to name a few. Other high profile artists, including Lizzo, Tiesto, R3HAB, Jason Derulo, and more, have recruited Black Caviar to remix their tracks, and his catchy sound has also touched the commercials of Apple, eBay, McDonald’s, Victoria’s Secret, as well as various movies, Netflix, and TV series. Keep an eye out for more new music and live show announcements coming soon!

Images provided by Black Caviar