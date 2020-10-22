BLÜ EYES Releases Infectious New Single “Just Life”

BLÜ EYES is a Los Angeles-based pop artist, songwriter, and producer whose songs triumphantly uncover the beauty in the broken. Her soaring melodies, coupled with her intimate, soul-bearing lyrics, have captivated listeners all over the globe. With releases on labels like Armada, Hexagon, AVA, and many more, her songs have garnered the endorsement of radio shows like A State of Trance and Beats Radio 1. Following her substantial success with top lining tracks in the dance world, this year BLÜ EYES has come into her own – releasing several self-produced singles that portray not just who she is as a vocalist, but who she is as an artist. These singles are all part of her highly anticipated debut album, coming next year.