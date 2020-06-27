Boston Artist Gillian Shares ‘Static’

Following on the heels of her recent single ‘Heat’, Boston based artist Gillian shares ‘Static’. The pop singer-songwriter releases the song off of her upcoming full length album, 3 AM, expected this summer. On her previous single she says, “The song took true emotions I was feeling in a relationship and created a story with them,” she recalls, “it’s about how addiction can affect a relationship.” If you enjoyed the poetic eloquence of ‘Heat’, you will love this next track full of melodic honesty and dance-worthy rhythms.

The artist, just 16 years of age, beautifully documents the ending of relationships, battles with addiction, and facing loneliness. She never holds back her emotions in music, even with her independent debut last summer with her EP, Unfiltered. Even as an unsigned artists, her EP garnered hundreds of thousands of streams. Quickly establishing herself as an artist to watch, Gillian heads into what will be another successful summer.

Her music switches between piano, guitar, tech sounds, and her vocals, bringing a soulful energy into her song that reaches out to us. Gillian effectively puts us in the feels with each note she hits while singing us the truth about life’s ups and downs. You will not want to miss the release of her next album, so stream Gillian’s music today, and be some of the first to support this artist on the rise.

Images provided by Jenn Curtis