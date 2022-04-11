Brenzy Releases New Single “brunch”

Brenzy makes her return with a fun-loving, Neo-Soul/Pop song, “brunch.” “brunch” is Brenzy’s second release of the year, which was preceded by her captivating single, “180.” Brenzy utilizes her powerful, sultry vocals to deliver the perfect weekend anthem.

“brunch” is true to its name. The track delves into Brenzy’s ideal brunch scenario. The songstress discusses her daydream of having a group of girlfriends to spend her Sundays with. As she fantasizes about bottomless mimosas and extravagant views, “brunch” uses its bright sounds and infectious melodies to perfectly encapsulate the feeling of all Brenzy wants – to go to brunch. The jam’s empowering, carefree nature blended with a catchy, bouncy beat create the perfect musical cocktail.

“brunch” was produced by the very talented producers Jesse Barrera and Patrick Hizon. The two also served as co-writers along with Brenzy herself and Albert Posis. Brenzy is currently filming a music video for “brunch” slated to drop soon. While we wait for the sure to be infatuating visual, grab your crew, sip your mimosas, and enjoy “brunch.”

Image provided by Brenzy