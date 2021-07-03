Brittan Smith Explores The Feelings of Coming Out With New Video For “Peach”

Emerging pop artist Brittan Smith is introducing audiences to another chapter of the Going Rogue universe. Following the release of “Fiend,”, Brittan Smith is back with the music video for his latest single, “Peach.” The video for “Peach,” directed by Heather Ballish and Brittan Smith, is a visual representation of the different emotions felt when putting on a facade of being happy to the outside world, but feeling alone on the inside. For Brittan, the video is a reflection of his personal journey as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the headspace he was in before coming out:

“The Peach cinematic explores a fantasy universe inside the head of a solemn, pre-out of the closet version of me. The pre-out version of me pops soma, a euphoric drug reference to Brave New World, in order to escape into this flower field with a very lively version of myself that doesn’t feel quite right. One that is euphorically happy to a level of being almost creepy.

As the video progresses we see this internal storyline begin to fragment as the fantasy world cannot remain intact as my waking life remains in disarray. This all comes to a head as different glitches appear in the video including a Rabbit headed mascot, glittering banana and a true depiction of how I feel confident: me in all black wearing looking directly into camera knowingly telling myself to take the leap. On the surface, the video is fun, playful and full of effects so there is broader appeal for those who don’t want to dive too deep into the metaphor.” – Brittan Smith

Emerging from the prairie lands of Kansas with an avant-garde, rockeresque – pop sound Brittan Smith, now a Los Angeles based musician, is crafting dramatic musical worlds bathed in neon. A vocalist from a young age, Brittan turned to his mother in the car one day while jamming out to Bon Jovi and said “I’m going to be a rockstar.” He has been on that artistic path ever since. With inspiration from artists such as Lady Gaga and Chester Bennington, Brittan Smith began to craft his sound while maintaining a message of embracing all the things that make you unique.

Growing up in the Midwest had its challenges – Brittan being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and someone who deeply struggled with depression and anxiety faced hardships like much of the youth of his generation did. With this, Brittan chose to fuel his art and focus on expressing the different ways music can be used to connect people. His first release “Tension” was in 2018 and since then he has continued to cement his sound while also delivering stunning visuals. His most recent releases – “Eyes On The Road” and “Cyborg” – have garnered over 35k streams collectively.

Brittan Smith is ready to amplify his message and filmmaking background with his forthcoming EP Going Rogue set for release later this year. He intends to introduce his audience to an entire alternate universe with interconnection between videos, song themes and future albums.Brittan Smith’s Going Rogue EP is set for release later this year with singles “Fiend” and “Peach” available to stream on all DSPs. Be sure to watch the music video for “Peach” here.

Images provided by Heather Ballish