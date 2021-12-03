Cade Hoppe follows up debut EP, ‘Tell Me How It’s Worth It,’ with Deluxe Edition

Today, New York-based indie-pop newcomer Cade Hoppe is follows his debut EP, ‘Tell Me How It’s Worth It,’ with an 8-track deluxe edition. Tacking on three bonus tracks, Cade reimagines and gives new meaning to three songs previously released on the EP with a piano version, featured artist duet, and original voice memo recording. While the original EP hits the sweet spot between hazy indie-rock and catchy pop, this three track addition provides insight into the songs’ singer-songwriter geneses, as well.

“When I decided that I wanted to do a deluxe edition of the EP, it really became about giving listeners a look into how these songs started because one of the most important parts to me about my music is the songwriting aspect of it,” Cade explains. “‘Afterparty’ was written with and about my girlfriend, Maddie Regent, so it made sense to me to do a version where she sang with me. The piano version of ‘Loverly High’ is truer to the way the song was written and how I perform it live—and I like it even better than the original record in many ways. And the ‘Borrowed Time’ original voice memo shows how all of my songs start before I decide that I like it enough to record it; this voice memo even has a different bridge than the one on the record. Each of these bonus tracks give a new dimension to the songs and hopefully a new reason for people to love them.”

Originally released on October 22nd, Cade’s debut EP, ‘Tell Me How It’s Worth It,’ delivers meaningful vignettes of love, loss, transition, and desire through his baritone vocals with lyrics that wade through a gamut of emotions and experiences. He may be a newcomer on the scene but with the release of ‘Tell Me How It’s Worth It’ and its deluxe edition, the 21-year-old singer, songwriter & multi-instrumentalist shows promise of becoming an indie-pop mainstay.

“On his debut EP, he showcases his raw talent and knack for making tracks that are catchier than a cold, even without extensive experience in the industry yet.” – Lunar Sonar

“Cade Hoppe is exactly what the indie-pop genre needed.” – New Scene Magazine

“This is an artist to keep tabs on.” – CelebMix

Listen to ‘Tell Me How It’s Worth It (Deluxe Edition)’ on all streaming platforms:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/cadehoppe/tell-me-how-its-worth-it-deluxe-edition

Read more music press releases on ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons