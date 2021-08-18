CAMARDA and Whispers Bring The Dancefloor Vibes With New Bold Tech-House Track “Talkin’ About.” Out On Protocol Recordings

NYC-based artist CAMARDA is back on Protocol with a high-energy new single – “Talkin’ About,” for which he teamed up with Italian producer Whispers. The track takes a bold, tech-house-influenced approach with a driving four-on-the-floor bassline that is guaranteed to get feet moving on the dancefloor. Pair that with swelling synths and a catchy vocal riff, and “Talkin’ About” is simply designed for shuffling and booty shaking at the club or the festival stage. With much of the word opening back up for music lovers, expect to hear this gem played out during some of your favorite Protocol sets and beyond. “Talkin’ About” marks CAMARDA‘s 3rd single release on the label, following his 2020’s “Good Old Days” and its follow-up single “They Don’t Know.” He debuted on Protocol in 2018 with his remix for Nicky Romero‘s “Only For Your Love.”

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor. Among them is CAMARDA, who began his career with a 4-year residency at the iconic Pacha in New York City. He has also released on Hardwell‘s Revealed Recordings, Kryder‘s Sosumi, among others, and has been supported by artists such as Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, Afrojack, Hardwell, Thomas Gold, Chuckie, Tom Staar, Kryder, and many more. CAMARDA perfectly represents Protocol‘s cutting-edge approach to cultivating a diverse sound with a distinctive, underground style. With the official release of “Talkin’ About,” both artists are making their presence known, so look out for more new music from CAMARDA and Whispers coming soon.

Images provided by CAMARDA