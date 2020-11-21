Canadian Duo 401 WST Blends Hip-Hop and House on Their Debut “Our House” EP

Canadian duo 401 WST throws it back to the ’80s with the epic debut of their 3-track “Our House” EP, composed of recently released “Do The Damn Thang” and 2 brand new songs that fuse hip-hop sounds and house music. The DJ/producer partners create a seamless fusion of genres on “Real Quick” and its accompanying music video; classic hip-hop rhythms are complemented by a deep rolling bassline and kickdrums to add an electronic flair. “Alive” follows suit of “Do The Damn Thang” and is perhaps the more house-influenced of the two new tracks, melding a tech-house bassline and deeply reverberating synths with hedonistic lyrics about partying and hitting the dance floor – a novel concept in the global pandemic. The “Our House” EP evokes memories of Chicago in the ’80s when hip-hop and house were at their heyday in the underground. As Black musicians, the duo places very high importance on taking it back to the essence of where house music began and paying homage to the originators of it all. 401 WST‘s sound is raw and unfiltered, providing a breath of fresh air in the age of autotune, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

International DJ 4Korners and emerging producer Ashton Adams come together to form 401 WST, which is named after the highway that connects their Canadian hometowns of Toronto and Cambridge. Prior to the project, 4Korners experienced global success and has performed at the Cannes Film Festival, London Fashion Week, Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, and the Olympic Games, among others. He has also been awarded the prestigious titles of Canadian DJ Of The Year and an NBA Championship as Official DJ of the Toronto Raptors. Ashton Adams‘ production versatility stems from his exposure to a wide variety of genres. From the classic hip hop sound of 50 Cent and Lil Wayne, all the way to heavy metal bands such as August Burns Red and Under Oath. As 401 WST, the two artists have set out to create music that focuses less on commercialization and more on the old school values of bringing people together and having a good time. With such a unique sound and feel-good approach, “Our House” is the beginning of an exciting journey for 401 WST.

