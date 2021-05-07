Carnage Releases Trippy, Party-Starting Music Video for “KTM,” His Debut Single as GORDO

Back in February, Carnage released “KTM” on Ultra Records to officially spearhead the launch of his new house alias GORDO, which sees him exploring a driving, four on four party-ready side of his music. As if the groovy basslines and catchy vocals of the single were not enough, GORDO releases an official music video for “KTM” – and you are not going to want to miss it. A yellow bear starts out as the star of the show, and we quickly find out that he has many alter egos – and dance moves. GORDO has created a trippy, visually stimulating accompaniment to the track that has taken clubs like the iconic Space in Miami by storm already. If this is any hint at what is next for Carnage as he takes on a new sound and project, we cannot wait. “KTM” itself was in the works for three years while gaining work-in-progress support from some of the world’s top DJs, including Sebastian Ingrosso, FISHER, Diplo, Joseph Capriati, and more.

Carnage has made a name through breaking the rules and staying true to himself. The Hawaii-based artist established himself as the reigning champion of hard bass and trap music with early hits, later being one of the first artists to transition electronic music into hip-hop, rap styles, and now house music. Before launching his label Heavyweight Records in 2017, Carnage put out hit after hit such as “I Like Tuh” with ilovemakonnen, “Bricks” with Migos, “Down for Me” and “Guala” with G-Eazy, “Homie” with Meek Mill and Yung Thug, “Learn How to Watch” with Mac Miller and MadeInTYO and “iShyne” with Lil Pump. After taking a break from music and touring in 2018 to focus on his mental health, Carnage dove right back into it with his hits “Letting People Go,” featuring Prinze George, and “Wait For Me” with G-Eazy and Wiz Khalifa. In partnership with the RAICES foundation, the music video for “Letting People Go” raised awareness for immigrants at the US / Mexico border and retraced Carnage‘s family’s voyage into America, as covered by TIME and dozens of other outlets.

More info on Carnage / Ultra Records:

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay