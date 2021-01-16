Catterina Evokes 2000s Nostalgia with Debut Single “Wasted Time”

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston-based recording artist Catterina is thrilled to announce the release of her debut single, “Wasted Time,” on January 15th, 2021.

The new track details a relationship gone awry as the narrator realizes her partner has continuously strung her along, and features nostalgic pop-rock elements popularized in the 2000s by artists like Avril Lavigne and Paramore.

Catterina, a Brooklyn, New York native, moved to Texas in 2007, but did not launch her music career until after high school. In 2017, she formed a band, Roses in April, and provided lead vocals. Houston-area listeners may recognize Catterina from her packed house performances at the White Oak Music Hall with Roses in April. While developing her solo material, Catterina found inspiration in work released by Amy Winehouse, Halsey, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

Catterina’s debut EP is expected to be released later in 2021, with additional standalone tracks on the way.

“Wasted Time” is available on all digital streaming services worldwide.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamcatterina/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamcatterina/

YouTube: https://youtu.be/vYZ7qX-c78U

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamcatterina

