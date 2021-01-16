Music

Catterina Evokes 2000s Nostalgia with Debut Single “Wasted Time”

by Saturday, January 16, 2021
Catterina

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston-based recording artist Catterina is thrilled to announce the release of her debut single, “Wasted Time,” on January 15th, 2021.

The new track details a relationship gone awry as the narrator realizes her partner has continuously strung her along, and features nostalgic pop-rock elements popularized in the 2000s by artists like Avril Lavigne and Paramore.

Catterina, a Brooklyn, New York native, moved to Texas in 2007, but did not launch her music career until after high school. In 2017, she formed a band, Roses in April, and provided lead vocals. Houston-area listeners may recognize Catterina from her packed house performances at the White Oak Music Hall with Roses in April. While developing her solo material, Catterina found inspiration in work released by Amy Winehouse, Halsey, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga.

Catterina’s debut EP is expected to be released later in 2021, with additional standalone tracks on the way.

“Wasted Time” is available on all digital streaming services worldwide.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamcatterina/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamcatterina/
YouTube: https://youtu.be/vYZ7qX-c78U
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iamcatterina

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Creative Commons, Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels & Pixabay

,
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Karl-Anthony Towns Posts About Testing Positive For COVID-19

Next post →

Bow Wow Gets Major Clap Back After Performing In Packed Houston Club Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
You may also like
Rising Musician and Model CEZUR III Drops First Single of 2021 “F.A.B.C”
Rising Musician and Model CEZUR III Drops First Single of 2021 “F.A.B.C”
Fearless, Confident, Limitless – Ruby Jay
Fearless, Confident, Limitless – Ruby Jay
Norwegian band Remington super 60 Releases new Single “I Won’t Change My Mind”
Norwegian band Remington super 60 Releases new Single “I Won’t Change My Mind”