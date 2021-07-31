Chain Of Islands Release Pop Rock Driven Debut EP, Ochre

Pop duo Chain of Islands debut EP release, Ochre, is now available for streaming on all DSPs. The pop rock-driven EP features a collection of familiar singles such as, “Shelter,” “Foreign,” “Pink Hotel,” “Homesick,” “Maybe It’s You,” and two new tracks, “It’s Obvious” and “Good Love.” From electric guitar-driven tracks to soothing ballads, Ochre is an EP that showcases the different sounds Chain of Islands is influenced and inspired by in the world of pop music. Available for streaming on all DSPs today, the duo is excited to finally share their body of work with the world:

“We’re so excited to put these songs together in a collection for the first time. They are all songs we’ve been slaving over and listening to pretty much on repeat since we first came together as Chain Of Islands. Being able to put them side to side to curate an album listening experience honestly never gets old and we’re so proud to be able to share this with all of the people who have listened so far and are yet to jam along with us. Now we just need to get on stage and vibe with the family!” – Chain of Islands

Chain of Islands (Nick Sera and Derek Vautrinot) is a pop duo originally formed in Boston, MA and currently split between Orange County, CA and Providence, RI. Nick and Derek both met through playing in heavier rock acts (Lions Lions and Que Sera) from the New England area. After years of heavily touring the rock/hardcore scene, both members decided to collaborate and pursue new creative avenues leading to the birth of Chain of Islands.

With songs traveling between moody and ambient R&B amd windows down, upbeat pop – their sound is reminiscent of the weather of their place of origin. No matter which end of the spectrum, their music is sure to share deeply personal lyrics accompanied by diverse melodic instrumentals that will color the setting of the listener..The band is excited to release their debut EP Ochre, to the streaming world today.

Take a listen to the debut EP here, and watch the official music videos for “Foreign” and “Shelter” on Chain of Islands’ official YouTube channel.

Images provided by Kayla Chin