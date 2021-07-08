Charly Jordan Samples Lady Gaga on New Club-Friendly Track “No Sleep” To Celebrate Pride Month; Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency at Zouk

Charly Jordan helps listeners to kick off the end of quarantine and celebrate Pride Month in many parts of the world with her self-released new single “No Sleep.” Featuring the infamous vocal riff from Lady Gaga‘s interview (“bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club…“) that has taken on a life of its own, Jordan gives further color to Gaga‘s cheeky answer by pairing it with a deep, driving bassline perfect for – you guessed it – the reopening of clubs across the country. The single comes just as Charly kicks off her residency at the brand new Zouk Las Vegas, joining the likes of Tiësto, Zedd, DJ Snake, MK, ZHU, and more. Check out what Charly has to say about the new single below:

“This track is inspired by pride month, so obviously I had to include Lady Gaga seeing as she is an iconic LGBTQ advocate. I grew up in a super repressed religious family and watched many of my close friends struggle with being open about who they were. I always love to express stories through music and being able to make something that’s fun and meaningful is always the best. I hope you guys enjoy!” – Charly Jordan

Charly Jordan is among the Gen Z social media influencers turned multi-talented entertainers. The Las Vegas native first impressed with her athletic skills; she has been an athlete most of her life and played competitive soccer for 12 years, as well as ran track for 4. After winning several athletic competitions, including placing first in the Diamond Kid Triathlon, Charly turned her sights to model and music. As a model, she has worked with brands like Pura Vida. Now stepping into singing and songwriting on her own tracks, after years of traveling around the world, her unique taste is a culmination of different house styles. As a producer, she debuted in 2020 with “Blackstrap Molasses,” which was followed by “Wanna Go” in collaboration with Riot Ten and “Love Sets Me Free.” “No Sleep” is Charly Jordan‘s first single of 2021.

Charly Jordan‘s forthcoming dates at Zouk Las Vegas / Ayu Dayclub: Jul 02, Jul 23, Aug 06, Sep 03. More info here.

