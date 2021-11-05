CimplyDan Unleashes His “Wild Side”

CimplyDan closed out the summer with the release of “Through the Night.” The single was met with much success as the song peaked at #7 on the UK iTunes R&B chart and #92 on the UK iTunes chart overall. Building on the success of the track, CimplyDan makes his fall debut with the release of a new single, “Wild Side.”

“Wild Side” is a melodic Hip-Hop/Rap song about being free and letting your “Wild Side” out. CimplyDan makes use of his catchy flow and rhyme scheme to illustrate his “Wild Side.” “I am just catching vibes and putting negativity behind me,” CimplyDan states. The rapper discusses his career progression, lifestyle, and encounters with various women. The record is Cimply about allowing yourself to let loose, destress, and just have a good time.

CimplyDan once again linked up with producer Anomalia for “Wild Side.” Anomalia serves as famed Puerto Rican artist Jay Wheeler’s guitarist. Even though “Wild Side” is more of a fun jam, CimplyDan still delivers clever, dope lyrics. From the verses to the hook, CimplyDan doesn’t disappoint with “Wild Side.” Be prepared to go wild for “Wild Side.”

