Cityzen Drops Booty-Shaking UK Garage/G-House Track “The Roof Is On Fire.” Out Now on CYB3RPVNK

Just after releasing his hard-hitting track “Extraordinary Journeys” last month, Cityzen returns to CYB3RPVNK with the fresh new release “The Roof Is On Fire.” The mysterious producer truly brings the heat with this one, incorporating a killer combination of tech-house kickdrums and spicy symbols, a booty shaking house beat and catchy vocal riff. As his 5th release this year, “The Roof Is On Fire” sees Cityzen delivering solid dancefloor-friendly tracks while establishing himself as a producer at the forefront of modern dance music. He has become a household name on CYB3RPVNK since his debut in 2019, and we can’t wait to see what epic new music comes next on his hot streak.

Although not much is known about Cityzen yet, we can be extremely positive about three noticeable attributes: his affinity for the color red, unique glasses, and his desire to give people the intense beats that one would imagine hearing on the metallic streets of a futuristic metropolitan. Perhaps Cityzen can live in the past and the future at the same time, giving him the ability to merge vintage hardware like Moog synthesizers with futuristic house rhythms of the modern age. His sound continues to evolve with every newly released track, from his debut single “Sirius” to the most recent “Extraordinary Journeys.” Cityzen is on the verge of something huge and previously unimagined – and all the world can do is wait. Armed with his sparkling glasses and affinity for the color red, Cityzen brings to life a crossover of old and new that will become the unique sound of the next generation.

