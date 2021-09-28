Cityzen Wants to Tell You About His “Extraordinary Journeys” – New Tech-House Single on CYB3RPVNK

Cityzen returns to the CYB3RPVNK label with his fourth release this year, a tech-house time bomb titled “Extraordinary Journeys.” The mysterious producer guides the listener through a sonic saga that begins with a minimalistic and driving bassline, then fusing in shaker synths and distorted vocals with a bouncy breakdown that is sure to have dancefloors throbbing around the globe. Staying true to his signature style, “Extraordinary Journeys” is the perfect track for an underground party, following his single “That Pill” from earlier this year. As the year cools down from the festival season, Cityzen is sure to turn up the heat with more new productions. Stay tuned for more from the glasses-donning maestro very soon!

Although not much is known about Cityzen yet, we can be extremely positive about three noticeable attributes: his affinity for the color red, unique glasses, and his desire to give people the intense beats that one would imagine hearing on the metallic streets of a futuristic metropolitan. Perhaps Cityzen can live in the past and the future at the same time, giving him the ability to merge vintage hardware like Moog synthesizers with futuristic house rhythms of the modern age. His sound continues to evolve with every newly released track, from his debut single “Sirius” to the most recent “The Pills.” Cityzen is on the verge of something huge and previously unimagined – and all the world can do is wait. Armed with his sparkling glasses and affinity for the color red, Cityzen brings to life a crossover of old and new that will become the unique sound of the next generation.

