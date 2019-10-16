Cloe Wilder Releases Heart-Stopping Music Video For New Single, “Save Me”

Critically acclaimed dark/pop songstress Cloe Wilder released her heart-stopping music video for her new single, “Save Me.” today. “Save Me.” produced by Grammy-award-winning Jayme David Silverstein and The Trust is filled with highly vulnerable shots that work to enhance the riveting melodies. The music video features moody dark scenes, highlighting how no one can save Wilder from her own inner battles. The video also features social media stars Bryce Xavier, Mikey Tua, and Diego Martir.

“I’m so proud of this visual. I hope you take away what I want you to from this. I trust that you will

so glad I know all these kids and have their support. you guys are some talents & I can’t wait to see what kinda magic you make.

p.s. I’m happy I already know what I wanna do for the rest of my life… happy you’re letting me”

– Cloe Wilder

About Cloe Wilder

At just 13-years-old, this singer/songwriter has a voice way beyond her years, managing to create melancholic, yet incredibly relatable songs that touch the deepest parts of the human psyche. Pop Culturalist has previously praised Wilder saying she is “… one of music’s most exciting new artists … whether it’s an original or a cover, Cloe has proven she has the ability to make any song her own.” Wilder uses her platform to help others champion and accept mental health issues while embracing imperfection, which can be heard on her flawless debut singles, “Overthinking,” “i don’t wanna,” and her latest breakthrough track, “Save Me.”

www.instagram.com/cloewilder

www.cloewilder.com

www.facebook.com/cloewilder

www.twitter.com/cloewilder

youtube.com/cloewilder

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by JV Agency