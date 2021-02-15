COUNTRY NEWCOMER BRADY LEE RELEASES NEW SINGLE “LIQUORISH”

Country newcomer Brady Lee releases his highly anticipated sophomore single “Liquorish.” You can listen to the single on all digital platforms.

“Liquorish was a lightbulb moment for me. When I first moved to town, this girl named Allie was a part of the crew that I rolled with. She was into me, I was into her, but it wasn’t until I was a junior in high school that I had the courage to ask her out. We got married when I was 21. I wanted to write a song that perfectly captured the moment when I realized that I wanted more than a friendship. Liquorish is my love story,” Brady explains.

In September of 2020, Brady Lee debuted into the country scene with his single I Can Do This All Day which debuted on Apple Country Hot Tracks and New In Country Editorial. In late 2020, singer-songwriter signed an artist development deal with Perkins Publicity which was announced by All Access and Music Row.

The country newcomer made a statement in 2020, which led him to be included in Everything Nash, PopWrapped, Country Sway, and countless other Artist To Watch in 2021 features.

Taking inspiration from the likes of Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and Russel Dickerson, Brady’s sonic style is very much radio driven pop-infused anthems that showcase his outstanding vocal and songwriting skills.

Lee also has a strong worship music background, which means he has a strong faith-based connection running throughout his lyrical output. He has an impressive back catalog that also includes a writing credit on Christian Nuckels’ album. Brady Lee also has notable credits on projects from Six Hours Prior, Native Tongues, Trevor Gonzalez, and Connor Cook, and while music is his main career focus, the father of two also leads the main stage worship for Districts 2019, a 6,000 student conference in Green Bay, WI.

