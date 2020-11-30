Music

Country Newcomer ERATH OLD Releases Christmas Album “Favorite Time Of Year”

by Monday, November 30, 2020
erath old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (November 30th, 2020) – Country newcomer Erath Old debuts a special holiday project titled Favorite Time Of Year.

 

On the special holiday project, Erath includes an original written song titled Favorite Time Of Year. “Favorite Time Of Year is a fun catchy Christmas song that brings people together, especially now when the world seems to need it most.” explains Erath.

With over a decade in the business, Erath has had the opportunity to share the stage with an exhaustive list of artists such as Lauren AlainaWalker HayesJohn Rich (Big N Rich)Melissa EtheridgeEmerson Hart (Tonic)CAM, and Zac Brown. He has also worked with rock bands like HinderShine DownThe Killers, and even legends like B.B. King.

Rooted in blue-collar Rock’n Roll and having a unique and powerful voice, Erath adds an edge to modern-day country music that is loved by both country and rock fans. He has been described as Mellencamp meets McGraw, and as his co-writer buddies in Nashville like to say, “If Kip Moore, Tyler Farr, and Keith Urban had a baby, you’d get Erath Old”.

You can learn more about Erath Old by visiting his website www.erathold.com

Images provided by Perkins Publicity

