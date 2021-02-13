COUNTRY’S SAM GROW RELEASES AUTOBIOGRAPHICAL, “THIS TOWN”

Nashville, TN (February 12, 2021)…“This Town,” Sam Grow’s new single released today, is a snapshot of the small town that shaped the country star and the painful memories that still remain. The music video for “This Town,” filmed in and around Grow’s hometown of Mechanicsville, Maryland and directed by Glitch’s Quinton Cook, premieres today on Grow’s YouTube channel here.



“This Town” is a song for anybody that has ever broken up and had to live that down in their town,” said Grow who wrote the autobiographical offering with Keesy Timmer and Wil Nance. “As the saying goes, ‘when everybody knows everybody’s business, towns like to talk after you break up.’ I hope people will be able to relate to this true story.”

Produced by multi-platinum star, Colt Ford, and Grammy-winning producer, Noah Gordon, “This Town” is the follow up release to Grow’s 2020 hit, “Song About You,” which was listed amongst Spotify’s “Best Country Songs of 2020-Wrapped.” Grow, who has amassed over 40 million streams across all streaming platforms, is expected to release a full-length album later this year.

About Sam Grow

Signed to Nashville-based Average Joes Entertainment, Grow was named to Billboard’s coveted “7 Country Acts To Watch list in 2019,” and was pegged by Music Row magazine as “On Board For Strong Bids For Future Stardom.” His 2019 album, “Love and Whiskey,” debuted at #1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. The Mechanicsville, Maryland native released his debut self-titled EP in 2014 which charted at #8 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. “The Blame” album followed and landed at #5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, #8 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and #2 on Billboard’s Heatseekers albums chart.

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Image provided by Michael Gomez Photography