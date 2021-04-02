Damon Sharpe Partners With Disco Fries & More for Remixes

The long-awaited track and remixes from Damon Sharpe followed his top charting singles like “Fire & Gold”“ When In Rome” and most recently “ Under Your Control ” to name a few, out via Armada Records.

Aside from producing music, Damon’s kept busy on the virtual performance side, recently teaming up with DJ/Producer DVRKO on a 1-hour “Back To The Future” special DJ set that featured booming beats and nostalgic treats, which followed close after his last live set from the Brainjack Arcade. Damon has once again collaborated with DVRKO and Bijou on their latest track “Sushi”, the collaboration brings a G-House flavor to the table and a new sound Damon is interested in showing his fans.

Damon also has his hand in his monthly podcast show, “Damon Sharpe presents Brainjack”, available via Insomniac Radio and all other streaming platforms. He produces and curates each episode while hosting many different artists in different genres. You can listen here.

Recently, Damon has been climbing the ranks and gaining recognition from notable industry trades such as Billboard Dance, EDM Tunes, Dancing Astronaut, just to name a few.

Grammy and ASCAP award-winning producer, songwriter, DJ and recording artist Damon Sharpe is best known for his creativity behind the scenes as a producer working alongside artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Pitbull, and Alesso. But what people may not know yet, is that Damon’s skills span further than just making hits for others, and in the upcoming year, the world will learn who Damon Sharpe really is, and finally see the limitless potential of his skill that has been in the making for years.

Currently, Damon has five songs out via Armada Records; highly acclaimed “Fire & Gold” with Morgan Page & VIVID, which peaked at #8 on US Dance Radio last week but is still in heavy rotation, “When In Rome” with GATTÜSO, currently at #9 on US Dance Radio and gained over 5M Spotify streams, “Ghost Ship” featuring Orjan Nilsen, and “Lifetime” with Zonderling and Josh Cumbee and most recently “Lost Years” with Josh Cumbee. The tracks are making a dent in the Sirius BPM, Sirius Chill, iHeart Evolution, Music Choice rotations and more! Although all four current tracks are proving to be a huge success, “Lifetime” serves as the transition from Damon being behind the scenes, into the forefront of his audience. The track was just added to iHeart Evolution, Music Choice, Dance Rising, Future House Top 50, Kaskade Connect, and has received support from Lucas & Steve, Afrojack, Sam Feldt, Morgan Page, and Martin Garrix, and has received over a million streams to date .

Read more music press releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Matt Doheny