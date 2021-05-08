Dark-Pop Artist Brittan Smith Shares A World For The Misfits In Latest Track “Fiend”

Brittan Smith is the latest dark pop crave everyone has been yearning for. The emerging artist has released his latest single, “Fiend,” on all DSPs today. The electro-pop track, produced by Yianni AP and Brittan Smith, is part of a collection of singles encompassing the world of his forthcoming debut EP, Going Rogue. A key goal for Brittan Smith is to spark conversation, and through the release of “Fiend,” Brittan Smith finds personal solace in our polarizing world.

“‘Fiend’ is about someone not knowing a thing about you, yet judging you on the surface or for the labels they believe you carry. Alternatively, I hope as people walk away from the song they are inspired to think about those they condemn as fiends in their life and realize that they’ve felt judged without someone knowing them. Maybe we should all give each other a chance, do the uncomfortable and dig deeper.” – Brittan Smith

Emerging from the prairie lands of Kansas with an avant-garde, rockeresque – pop sound Brittan Smith, now a Los Angeles based musician, is crafting dramatic musical worlds bathed in neon. A vocalist from a young age, Brittan turned to his mother in the car one day while jamming out to Bon Jovi and said “I’m going to be a rockstar.” He has been on that artistic path ever since. With inspiration from artists such as Lady Gaga and Chester Bennington, Brittan Smith began to craft his sound while maintaining a message of embracing all the things that make you unique.

Growing up in the Midwest had its challenges – Brittan being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community and someone who deeply struggled with depression and anxiety faced hardships like much of the youth of his generation did. With this, Brittan chose to fuel his art and focus on expressing the different ways music can be used to connect people. His first release “Tension” was in 2018 and since then he has continued to cement his sound while also delivering stunning visuals. His most recent releases – “Eyes On The Road” and “Cyborg” – have garnered over 25k streams collectively.

Brittan Smith is ready to amplify his message and filmmaking background with his forthcoming EP Going Rogue set for release later this year. He intends to introduce his audience to an entire alternate universe with interconnection between videos, song themes and future albums.

Images provided by Karen Patti