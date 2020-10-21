DASHA is Here to Get You Through Heartbreak

Rising pop-star DASHA is back with her latest anti-cheating anthem “None of My Business.” Her newest release is for all of the people who have been through an unfaithful relationship and need to be heard.

“None of My Business” is all about recognizing self-worth and self-love. With this release, DASHA continues to craft her sound as a girl-empowering pop powerhouse. She shares “I’ve always been surrounded by women that are just so unafraid to get what they want. I guess I picked that up.”

The sassy and hilarious videos breathes life into an already lively song! Check out the video below!

About the Artist

DASHA grew up in San Luis Obispo, California, immersed in the world of dance, acting, and music. Since the young age of 12, she has been writing and performing her music alongside her older brother and producer, Bardo (Trevor Daniel, Beauty School Dropout). While attending Belmont University, DASHA has collaborated with various up and coming artists, including Pink Slip, Inverness, and more. Her most recent single, “Don’t Mean a Thing,” was released through Sony Germany and placed on Spotify’s New Music Friday Nashville playlist. DASHA’s upcoming music is upbeat, vibrant, and honest–perfectly reflecting how she shows up in the world.

Read more Music Press Releases at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Mikey Newell