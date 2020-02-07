Deshae Frost Explores the Feeling of Success in New Single “Zombiez.” 

Deshae Frost was born with a desire to connect to people. The actor, rapper, and social media star has been doing just that, making a name for himself with his online comedy sketches. Lately, he’s turned his focus back to music. He’s just released his new single, “Zombiez,” which addresses the experience of entering new levels of success. Check out the new music video for “Zombiez” HERE.

Cliché: Did you ever envision yourself working in entertainment? Yeah, I always knew I wanted to be an entertainer. Even from a young age I wanted to be a magician. Things like that, I always knew I wanted to bring smiles to people’s faces. Wow them, make them smile, make them laugh. I know I wanted to connect with people.

You’re best known for your comedy skits on social media! What is it about comedy that appeals to you? Comedy is just like medicine for everyone, I feel like it’s the medicine for the universe. The thing I’ve learned is that the same thing that will make you laugh will make you cry, and vice versa. Depending on the comedy, it can make people love and connect with each other, so I have always used it as an outlet, even if I was sad. I have always used comedy to make myself laugh or make other laugh, which is a blessing.

How long have you been involved in music? I’ve been doing music since I was about 8 years old. I was always on and off because I have always wanted to try different things. Recently I’ve gotten back into music a couple of months ago.

Who are some of your biggest influences? I like Roddy Rich a lot, Da Baby, J. Cole…If I can make a song with each of them that would be really dope. One of them or even all of them together, you know, who knows? Who knows what god has planned.

Talk about your new single, ZOMBIEZ. Zombiez is really dope because it came from a place of what people may experience entering different levels of success in their lives. So me and Michael Daniel, who directed the video, collaborated to come up with a visual to go along with the song and it just turned out amazing.

Are you working on any new music? Yeah I have a couple of songs in the vault right now. I’m working on creating an EP I want to release in the summer, and hopefully a tour next winter.

What do you hope to accomplish this year? Tours, Music, dope collaborations with the artists I mentioned and possibly others. Just creating a good vibe and great music. I want to perform at Rolling Loud, make the Billboard charts, I don’t care if it is 100 or 1, just to make it would be a blessing.

