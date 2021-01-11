Dilip and Otxhello Collab On EP ‘Late Year’

RIAA Gold and Platinum selling Hip-Hop producers Dilip and Otxhello have come together to create a collaboration EP titled Late Year.

The wildly successful producers have come together before to work with artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Roddy Ricch, and many more. Their work has already amassed 3 RIAA certifications, including platinum certification for their work with Lil Skies. They received gold certification for their work with Lil Tecca and Lil Pump.

With Dilip’s sophisticated drum patterns and Otxhello’s smooth gospel and R&B melodies, Late Year is making expansive electronic soundscapes that redefine the producers as essential artists.

Late Year is the future collision of the two producers, transporting listeners to a distinct new world, light years away.

Images Provided by Peter Husting