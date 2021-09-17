Donnie Visa Releases Another Banga: “Legendary”

Earlier this summer, Donnie Visa was interviewed by DJ Wonder on Shade 45, and subsequently released a hard-hitting song and music video with DJ Wonder titled, “Not One of Them.” Following the release of the record, Donnie Visa garnered attention from DJ Suss One, leading to an interview with the renowned DJ. Donnie Visa makes his return to fans’ speakers with, “Legendary.” “Legendary,” produced by prodbyLow, showcases Donnie Visa’s lyrical prowess and impeccable flow.

The track takes listeners to a place of manifestation. “Legendary” allows listeners to envision the successful life that they can speak into existence, and provides motivation and encourages listeners to claim their legacy. The music video, directed by 3PV Productions, serves to further push that positive, inspiring message by highlighting the Carolina-product’s successes within the Big Apple.

From the verses to the hook to the bridge, Donnie Visa delivers a riveting, hype bop to close out the summer. The rapper, singer-songwriter has so much more in store for 2021 and beyond. Donnie Visa is well on his way to living up to the title, “Legendary.”

Artist’s Bio: Donnie Visa is a rapper, singer, and songwriter. Raised in the Carolinas, he is well known for his eccentric vocal style and laid back vibe. With three mixtapes released, he’s demonstrated his versatility and unmatched talent. Donnie Visa has been featured in various media outlets and was included in DJ K.i.D’s “Quarantine Mixtape” in 2020. The Carolina native, known for his catchphrase, “Approved!” is proving why he is set to become the next global phenom.

Images provided by @jesusdez; @otto_rock3t