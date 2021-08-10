DVBBS, GATTÜSO and Alida Encourage Living In The Moment With “Leave The World Behind.” Out Now on Ultra Records

DVBBS teams up with GATTÜSO and Norwegian singer/songwriter Alida for an upbeat, dance-worthy single – “Leave The World Behind.” Opening with soulful vocals as Alida belts out lyrics that inspire listeners to live in and appreciate the present moment, DVBBS and GATTÜSO phase in a groovy downtempo bassline that leaves room for the track’s soaring melodies to shine through. “Leave The World Behind” follows DVBBS‘ recent single “Losing Sleep” with Powfu, as well as “Girl Next Door” with SK8 and Wiz Khalifa, and teases the Canadian duo’s forthcoming studio album. NYC-based artist GATTÜSO worked earlier with the likes of Steve Aoki, R3HAB, Laidback Luke and released on Armada, CYB3RPVNK, Enhanced, Dim Mak, Spinnin’ and more, before joining Ultra Records‘ roster. Listeners may recognize Norwegian singer/songwriter Alida as the voice behind Robin Schulz‘s “In Your Eyes” and “One More Time.”

“Proud to be a part of this powerhouse release. The blend of musical taste goes deep through this record, and we can’t wait for people to hear it in all different parts of the world.” – DVBBS

“Songs often take a long time to come together and I feel strongly that this one has been worth the wait. DVBBS and I started sending each other music in March of 2020. We’ve been looking for the right song to work on for almost 18 months. I have watched Alida grow over the last four years, and in the last year I have continued to be blown away with her vocals and songwriting. I really love collabs like this because it puts everyone’s music in front of new fans and brings a lot of energy to the release and I believe this is a big one. This song made its way from Norway, to NY, to LA and now it is ready to blast off… and ‘Leave The World Behind!’” – GATTÜSO

“‘Leave The World Behind‘ is a song about finding comfort in each other even if everything else surrounding you is falling apart.” – Alida

Only a few producers have risen to the top in the electronic music scene as quickly as DVBBS, who captured the industry’s attention with hits like “Tsunami” and “Not Going Home” and never let it go. The Canadian brothers Alex and Christopher have been continuously cultivating their sound since their debut in 2012 and have racked up an impressive display of collaborations with renowned names from diverse musical backgrounds, such as blackbear, 24kGoldn, Jasmine Thompson, Belly, NERVO, Juicy J, and more. DVBBS continue to prove there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. Their hits such as “La La Land,” “Gold Skies,” and the breakthrough “Angel” are staples in every dance music fan’s library. Prior to the global pandemic, DVBBS performed a staggering 250 dates per year at some of the world’s hottest music festivals and top-tier clubs, including Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Ultra Music Festival, Hakkasan Las Vegas or Ibiza‘s Amnesia, and Ushuaia. Throughout their career, DVBBS has proved they are relentlessly dedicated to expanding their global footprint and bringing cutting-edge new music to their listeners.

New York City-based DJ, producer, and remixer GATTÜSO is quickly making a name for himself on the global dance music scene. He hit the ground running in summer 2018 with his first original production, “Who We Are,” and in just over a year’s time, he signed an exclusive record deal with legendary dance music label Ultra Music. Appearing 3 times on Billboard Dance Radio chart, his songs have been streamed over 250M times on Spotify and Apple Music, have been released on Armada, Enhanced Music, Spinnin Records, Future House Music, Ultra Records, and have been regularly featured on the top editorial playlists. He has received strong support for his remixes for Sam Feldt and R3HAB, whose hit “Lullaby” with Mike Williams propelled GATTÜSO to the cover of Spotify‘s influential “mint” playlist. His music has been endorsed by top artists such as Tiesto, R3HAB, Galantis, Sam Feldt, Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke, and many more. GATTÜSO closed out 2020 with strong momentum, with his latest release on Ultra Records, “Bring That Back,” on multiple New Music Fridays around the world, and currently at #1 on Spotify’s Dance Rising playlist. His collaboration with R3HAB, “Creep,” was the first official Mint Single in the exclusive Spotify Singles series and was featured on 40 New Music Fridays around the world. The song has been streamed almost 90M times to date and continues to grow.

Alida is a songwriter, vocalist, and artist from Norway, now based in Los Angeles, California. Her passion for singing and creating music began at a young age. At nine years old, Alida started to sing alone in her room, recording herself with a tape recorder. While in secondary school, she decided to focus on music and began to fine-tune her pursuit. It was then when she learned the piano and began writing her own songs. Upon relocating to Los Angeles, Alida began collaborating with various producers, songwriters, and artists, including Noonie Bao, Axident, Big Taste, The Orphanage, Cheat Codes, The Monarch, Loren Gray, Rollo, and Robopop, to name a few. The Norwegian singer co-wrote and was featured on Robin Schulz‘s single “In Your Eyes‘” which peaked at #1 on US Dance Radio & #5 on European Radio charts. Earlier releases include features and co-writing jobs on Matoma‘s “Embrace Your Life” and “Home Now” by Yves V. Alida is an extremely versatile topliner and, with strength in lyric, melody, and concept, can pen records wholly on her own with ease, and she is only getting started.

