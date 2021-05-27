DVBBS Sample Yebba For New New Dance-Pop Crossover “Lose My Mind” – New Track From Their Forthcoming Album “SLEEP”

DVBBS once again demonstrate their dynamic production prowess with their new single “Lose My Mind,” a dance-pop crossover that features a sample from Yebba‘s original Sofar Sounds recording of “My Mind” and doesn’t sacrifice any emotive substance. Opening with a groovy, soft bassline featuring guitar instrumentals, “Lose My Mind” quickly stakes its claim; DVBBS ups the ante during the drop with soaring cinematic synths and goosebump-inducing vocals from the original “My Mind” recording. The new track is a follow-up to the duo’s recently released club record “Fool For Ya” from their forthcoming album “SLEEP,” which will be released later this year on Ultra Records. DVBBS‘ previous singles include “I Don’t” with Johnny Orlando on Universal Music, “Too Much” with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on Smash The House as well as their 2020’s summer anthem “Tinted Eyes,” featuring blackbear and 24kGoldn, which is about to surpass 50 million streams on Spotify.

“This record means a lot to us… and is one of our favorites records to date.” – DVBBS

Few producers have risen to the top in the electronic music scene as quickly as DVBBS, who captured the industry’s attention with hits like “Tsunami,” “IDWK,” and “Not Going Home” and never let it go. The Canadian brothers Alex and Christopher have been continuously cultivating their sound since their debut in 2012 and have racked up an impressive display of collaborations with renowned names from diverse musical backgrounds. From hip hop superstar Juicy J to the NERVO twins, DVBBS continues to prove there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. The brothers have played everywhere from Lollapalooza to Tomorrowland, though they’ve been busy in the studio during the global pandemic. Keep an eye out for more new music from DVBBS coming to airwaves near you!

