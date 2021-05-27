Music

DVBBS Sample Yebba For New New Dance-Pop Crossover “Lose My Mind” – New Track From Their Forthcoming Album “SLEEP”

by Thursday, May 27, 2021

DVBBS once again demonstrate their dynamic production prowess with their new single “Lose My Mind,” a dance-pop crossover that features a sample from Yebba‘s original Sofar Sounds recording of “My Mind” and doesn’t sacrifice any emotive substance. Opening with a groovy, soft bassline featuring guitar instrumentals, “Lose My Mind” quickly stakes its claim; DVBBS ups the ante during the drop with soaring cinematic synths and goosebump-inducing vocals from the original “My Mind” recording. The new track is a follow-up to the duo’s recently released club record “Fool For Ya” from their forthcoming album “SLEEP,” which will be released later this year on Ultra RecordsDVBBS‘ previous singles include “I Don’t” with Johnny Orlando on Universal Music, “Too Much” with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on Smash The House as well as their 2020’s summer anthem “Tinted Eyes,” featuring blackbear and 24kGoldn, which is about to surpass 50 million streams on Spotify.

This record means a lot to us… and is one of our favorites records to date.” – DVBBS

Few producers have risen to the top in the electronic music scene as quickly as DVBBS, who captured the industry’s attention with hits like “Tsunami,” “IDWK,” and “Not Going Home” and never let it go. The Canadian brothers Alex and Christopher have been continuously cultivating their sound since their debut in 2012 and have racked up an impressive display of collaborations with renowned names from diverse musical backgrounds. From hip hop superstar Juicy J to the NERVO twins, DVBBS continues to prove there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. The brothers have played everywhere from Lollapalooza to Tomorrowland, though they’ve been busy in the studio during the global pandemic. Keep an eye out for more new music from DVBBS coming to airwaves near you!

More info on DVBBS / Ultra Records:

Read more music articles at ClichéMag.com
Images provided by Renna Pilar

, , , , , , ,

← Previous post

Felix Cartal Shares "My Last Song," Featuring Norwegian Songstress Hanne Mjøen, From Forthcoming Album "Expensive Sounds For Nice People"

Next post →

Nicky Romero Partners with Visual Lab and Ethernity Chain For His First NFT Drop - "Behind The Mask"
You may also like
Felix Cartal Shares “My Last Song,” Featuring Norwegian Songstress Hanne Mjøen, From Forthcoming Album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”
Felix Cartal Shares “My Last Song,” Featuring Norwegian Songstress Hanne Mjøen, From Forthcoming Album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”
Sam Blacky Transports You to “Paradise” on New Vocal House Single. Out Now on Stabby Records
Sam Blacky Transports You to “Paradise” on New Vocal House Single. Out Now on Stabby Records
Thomas Newson and Tim van Werd Team Up on Groovy Progressive House Track “Ocean Deep” on Protocol Recordings
Thomas Newson and Tim van Werd Team Up on Groovy Progressive House Track “Ocean Deep” on Protocol Recordings