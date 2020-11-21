E.G. Daily Releases new Single “Don’t Worry About Me” Benefiting Animal Charities

Actress, singer, and celebrity activist E.G. Daily releases her new single “Don’t Worry About Me,” with proceeds benefiting LCA (Last Chance for Animals) and Tobies Small dog rescue. LCA is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. EG is passionate about animals and has been a leading voice, alongside Kim Basinger and others, in ending the South Korean dog meat markets. Here is the official “Don’t Worry About Me,” music video:









E.G. competed on season 5 of the number one show in America, THE VOICE, winning a spot on team Blake. E.G. had a major label record deal with A&M RECORDS in the 80s, ending up with 3 top 10 hits, including her song “SAY IT, SAY IT”, produced by Jelly Bean Benetez. “Say It Say It” became a NUMBER ONE DANCE HIT all over the world on the Billboard dance charts. She produced, composed, and sang on as many as 30 classic film soundtrack,s including SCARFACE, THE BREAKFAST CLUB, THE COUNTY BEARS, BABE, RUGRATS, and MY SISTERS KEEPER. She can also be heard singing on the infamous video game GRAND THEFT AUTO, and the theme song of TWO AND A HALF MEN.







E.G. is one of the top voice-over actresses in the world, voicing top animated characters such as the Emmy award-winning TOMMY PICKLES on RUGRATS (which ran for over 14 years and released three feature films), and BUTTERCUP from THE POWERPUFF GIRLS. She was also the voice of BABE in BABE 2, FROGGY in THE LITTLE RASCALS feature film, and the voice of the lead character BABY MUMBLE in the Academy award winning feature films HAPPY FEET, and HAPPY FEET 2. E.G.'s success began in the 80 's and has continued with starring roles in over 30 feature films, including the blockbuster hit PEE WEE'S BIG ADVENTURE, where she starred as Pee Wee's girlfriend Dotty. She also starred in the 80's cult classic VALLEY GIRL opposite Nicholas Cage, NO SMALL AFAIR with Demi Moore, MY SISTER'S KEEPER with Cameron Diaz, and LOVERBOY with Patrick Dempsey. Fans of the hit series FRIENDS remember her from the iconic smelly cat episode as Phoebe's ex-song writing partner.