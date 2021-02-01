Ebony Buckle Drops A Whimsical New Single

Ebony Buckle is a London-based singer/songwriter. Taking listeners on a whimsical leftfield-pop journey with her complex harmonies and imaginative storytelling lyricism, Buckle sings about universal themes of romance, broken hearts and depression, to more poetic themes of disgruntled mermaids, lonely whales and joyous, hypothetical alien invasions.

Buckle’s latest single “You’re Loved” is a calming and encouraging song. It’s something we all need in our lives at the moment. Have you ever wished you could send a message to yourself, just to let yourself know that you are ok? Well that’s exactly what the songwriter has done, sending a reassuring message to her future self. Buckle confides, “This song is something I wrote one winter when I felt really lost and alone. The song just came out and it was like I had needed to hear that voice saying ‘it’s ok, you are ok’.” Sonically, “You’re Loved” builds and builds, elevating until we’re hit with a release offering a sense of freedom for the listener. Through layered harmonies, soaring string arrangements and atmospheric percussion, the emotional song delivers a comforting feeling.

All about Ebony-

Ebony writes and records her music with musician and producer Nick Burns (also her Husband). “You’re Loved” was no exception. The song is written in a call and answer style – the verses are full of doubt while the choruses respond as if another voice is speaking. Buckle sings, ‘take a breath and breathe it in, you’re loved, you’re loved, you know.’ Reminding us to keep holding on, the songwriter shares, “I hope this song finds people wherever they are and reminds them that they are loved. This is my hug in song form.”

The singer and actress has performed in The West End and on screen for the BBC. Her role in George Gently as a Geordie folk singer gave her the platform to perform her vocal talents. Her music from the show reached number 1 in the iTunes World Music Charts. Buckle continues to have her original music receive extensive airplay from numerous BBC stations across the nation, garnering her considerable blog attention. Lastly, through her lyricism, music and poetry, Buckle continues to feed our imagination with her beautifully kaleidoscopic music. Come along for the ride – her unique world is completely enchanting.

Featured image provided by @ebonybuckleofficial.

