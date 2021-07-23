[23rd July 2021] – Today, Elyssa Plaza releases new single “It was Summer” produced by Ryan Patrick O’Grady. “It Was Summer” is a perfectly composed record that reads like a journal entry from Elyssa as she speaks on her current mindstate reflecting on past relationships that reveal a new lense.

When speaking on the inspiration behind the song Elyssa tells us: “I wanted to express the feelings that follow summer love. When I first began writing ‘It Was Summer’ I based it on past feelings of fun and healthy relationships I’ve been in. During this process I decided to change the focus to a particular experience I went through with a summer fling. We had initially decided to just be friends but I thought I had fallen for them afterwards so we decided to give it a try. When I wanted to end it in person, I was blind sided by them doing it first over text. I was hurt in the beginning but realized it was good nothing got too serious because I don’t think that relationship would have ever worked out long term.”

About Elyssa Plaza: Toronto native Elyssa Plaza is an R&B Alternative singer/songwriter. Plaza’s passion for music began in church and continued throughout her years of vocal lessons. Much like her inspirations Lauryn Hill, Amy Winehouse, and Daniel Caesar, her lyricism is based on vulnerable moments brought to life, with her breathtaking voice. Once signing to Tomboy Records in 2019 she released her first EP titled ‘EP by EP’. She started 2020 with exceptional success on TikTok from her unforgettable covers ranging from Wale and Miguel’s ‘Lotus Flower Bomb’, Doja Cat and Jazmine Sullivan, surpassing 5 million views. Her previous release “Is It Really Love” has gained over 20K streams and earned support from music publications and platforms Co-Sign Radio and RNB RADAR. Elyssa Plaza continues 2021 with a new release and multiple virtual concerts including BIPOC Fest, Waveland’s Everbloom, and Kapwa Fest, with more lined up throughout this year. le virtual concerts including BIPOC Fest, Waveland Everbloom, and Kapwa Fest, with more lined up throughout this year.

Image By: Ben Nazarro