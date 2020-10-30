Emerging Pop Artist LIVVIA Exposes the “MONSTER” in New Single

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Stepping out of the shadows this Halloween, emerging Pop artist LIVVIA is coming face-to-face with a “Monster” in her brand-new single available today (10/23) at all streaming platforms and digital retailers.

“I want this song to encourage people to let the truth speak for itself and not allow someone else’s stories to make them question their own character,” LIVVIA shares with People. “Trust your instincts and if others are determined to fall for the facade, trust that all will be revealed in the end.”

Soundtracked by a howl at the moon, the spine-chilling production drives a spooky electro-beat strut as LIVVIA’s striking vocals question, “Who’s the monster now?” People raves, “LIVVIA is back with a bang.” Hitmakers Rock Mafia (Miley Cyrus, Eminem, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, ZEDD) produced “Monster,” penned by LIVVIA, Tedd T, Liz Sharpe, Josh Bronleewe, Anna Graceman, plus Rock Mafia’s Tim James and Antonina Armato.

Premiering the cinematic Monster (The Movie) official music video exclusively with People, LIVVIA showcases her dynamic talent as writer, director, and producer, as well as starring in the thrilling short film. Set in the ‘60s in an eerie mansion, a group of friends quickly learn nothing is as it seems as a murder mystery game comes to life. Celebrity stylist Monty Jackson matched LIVVIA’s jewel-toned Versace set with the location’s beautiful stained glass windows to create her leading look. Featuring a red-hot cast, she is joined by buzzworthy actors Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians, Palm Springs), Skyler Samuels (Scream Queens, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, The DUFF), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Michele Selene Ang (13 Reasons Why), Deric Augustine (Cloak & Dagger), and Emily Tosta (Party of Five, Mayans M.C.).

LIVVIA is a rising star in the Pop genre, having scored a Top 40 with “Damn” (2018) on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart, and back-to-back #1s on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart with “OXO” (2015) and “Parachute” (2014) – co-written by LIVVIA and Nick Jonas (also serving as producer). Her music has gained spotlights in Billboard and Complex, with cover features in TMRW Magazine, 1883 Magazine, and Galore Magazine, in addition to gaining a primetime spot on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0. Most recently opening select dates across the US and Europe on the Jonas Brothers’ highly-anticipated reunion trek, HAPPINESS BEGINS, LIVVIA has appeared on tour with Meghan Trainor, Jessie J, and Big Time Rush, among others. She is managed by Kevin Jonas, Sr. of Jonas Group Entertainment.

