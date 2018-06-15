Era Istrefi Is Taking No ‘Prisoner’ on Reggae-Tinged New Single

Era Istrefi is having a moment. The Albanian singer is featured on Nicky Jam’s official FIFA World Cup Russia song, “Live It Up,” alongside Will Smith and produced by Diplo. The track has generated over 20 million streams in its first week and the artwork appeared on a massive billboard in the iconic Times Square.

On the heels of this historic moment and monumental honor, Era has unleashed more of her original music. Her latest single “Prisoner,” is dripping in her signature reggae / pop / dance fusion. The songs Island vibe makes it a perfect for summer.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track, Era shared, “I grew up listening to reggae records, so when I heard a demo of ‘Prisoner’ written by Emily Warren and Scott Harris I felt the song was so relatable to me, I identified with the incredible melodies and lyrics. It’s got emotional levels that take me to both happy and melancholy places, whilst being authentically reggae, which I love.”

Listen to “Prisoner”:

