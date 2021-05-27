Felix Cartal Shares “My Last Song,” Featuring Norwegian Songstress Hanne Mjøen, From Forthcoming Album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”

Platinum producer Felix Cartal releases his new single “My Last Song,” featuring the talented Norwegian songstress Hanne Mjøen. The track is taken from his upcoming album “Expensive Sounds For Nice People,” which will be released on the 25th of June via Physical Presents. Felix Cartal has already released several hit singles from the LP, including the recent “Only One” with Karen Harding as well as Canadian certified platinum “Mine” with Sophie Simmons and “Love Me,” featuring the singer Lights, which also won the Dance Recording of the Year at the Junos 2020. Felix‘s earlier single “Get What You Give” also reached Platinum, while “Happy Hour” (co-written by Hanne Mjøen) with Kiiara was featured on 32 Spotify New Music Friday playlists as well as Billboard’s Best New Dance Tracks. Along with those already released singles, Felix also shares the album’s tracklist and the album artwork.

A step into slightly darker territory, Felix Cartal embraces Hanne Mjøen‘s rebellious attitude with “My Last Song.” With pairing bitter lyrics with an indifferent attitude, the duo has created the perfect single to help listeners get back onto the dancefloor after a rough breakup and absorb some of that undeniable self-confidence that oozes through the singer’s slick vocals.

“‘My Last Song‘ is one of the most honest songs on my upcoming album. It’s always been tricky for me to put into words how I may be feeling. On the one hand, I feel grateful that I have this outlet to express myself, but on the other hand, I feel sort of guilty that I then no longer have a desire to express those feelings after it’s put into a song. Part of me will always protest openness in relationships to some degree because, hey it’s in the song now… Isn’t that enough? Is this why I’m single still? (laughs).” – Felix Cartal

“‘My Last Song‘ is the perfect description of how it feels to invest every emotion and put all your energy and time into making music. It’s hard to balance relationships and a career, especially when they ask for too much or start accusing you of being cold. I loved writing this with Felix, it’s so rare I work with producers that actually care about the lyrics, and we connected on this vibe.” – Hanne Mjøen

Vancouver-based Felix Cartal has collaborated with several major artists such as Kaskade, R3HAB, Gallant, and has also created official remixes for the likes of Selena Gomez, Zedd, Galantis, Dillon Francis, MØ, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Anne-Marie & Doja Cat, as well as Daya & Shallou‘s “Older.” He has been featured on major Youtube channels, such as Trap Nation, Mr. Suicide Sheep, Mr. Revillz, Chill Nation, The Vibe Guide, Selected, xKito, among others, and has earned over 360 million plays across platforms. He has also seen support from BBC Radio 1’s Danny Howard and Diplo & Friends, and Sirius XM has also heavily supported several singles, while his Weekend Workout radio show is also featured on Sirius XM‘s Diplo’s Revolution.

Having just released her hit single, “Hell With You,” and co-writing R3HAB‘s single “You Could Be,” Hanne Mjøen is a name to pay attention to. She has already received support from well-known publications such as Paper Magazine, Billboard, Refinery 29, Pop Sugar, Pop Matters, The Fader, Teen Vogue, Your EDM, The Line of Best Fit, Earmilk, and Magnetic Magazine, to name a few, as well as airplay from BBC Radio 1‘s Annie Mac. With over 37 million plays across platforms, the singer has also been featured by Mr. Suicide Sheep, 7clouds, SuperbLyrics, Taz Network, Unique Vibes, and The Vibe Guide.

Images provided by Trevor Brandy