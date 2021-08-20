Fortuno Points Us In The Right Direction In “RIGHT WAY”

“The group’s knowledge of classic R&B sounds gives them a slightly nostalgic quality, but the three-piece are perpetually looking to the future.” -CLASH

“Each one of these talented individuals do an amazing job of adding their own personal flare and style to an impressive piece.” -Lyrical Lemonade

“They have extremely strong roots but also a lot of motivation to keep reaching for authenticity, overcoming obstacles as they come.” -Rising Shrine

Listen Acting as a reinforcement of a much-needed mantra, LA based trio, Fortuno, explores the unequal yet undeniably beautiful path toward success and self-exploration in their new single, “Right Way” (out now!)

Eli, Ellis, and Tobi share a lot. Beyond being bandmates, the trio shares a taste for nostalgic tunes and ambient sounds as well as a passionate and genuine connection to their craft. That said, each of them has their own specific paths both as artists and as humans. That’s where “Right Way” comes in. Simultaneously chilling yet warm, the final single off their upcoming EP speaks to the unique path each person must go down for their personal development. Echoing a sentiment that the guys’ hold onto themselves, the single shows that once you figure out that there is no “Right Way,” you end up finding yourself exactly where you’re meant to be.



For Fortuno, the right place is LA. In 2018 on the shoreline of southern Maine, music majors and local cover-band-mates Tobi and Ellis joined forces with their former high school classmate and current USC jazz guitar star, Eli. Together they celebrated and struggled, as young adults do, and eventually made their way to Southern California to dive headfirst into a full-blown music career. Not only was this the best decision they collectively made, but it also clearly created inspiration for their music. Their upcoming EP is a mosaic of their years of moving and committing to a “make-it-work” mentality, and “Right Way” is both a gift to listeners as well as a gift to themselves. Like a mantra, the lyrics remind Fortuno of the good, the bad, and the ugly, yet the result is a harmoniously haunting hymn fashioned with modern trap elements and a soundscape of comfort.

With Eli and Ellis on production and Tobi on the mic, the trio has danced throughout the Los Angeles music milieu since their debut and through the speakers of the millions who stream their songs. Playing at The Roxy, The Peppermint Club, and shows with Sofar Sounds, Fortuno cemented their unique sound as one that is here to stay in the So-Cal scene. Their single, “Home” has amassed nearly 1.5 million streams while their previous songs have garnered applause from music industry legends and local fans alike.

Images provided by Brianna Ortiz