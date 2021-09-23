Fox Violet Shows Off her Soulful Vocals on her new Single “Torn”

LA-based dreamy, alt rock act, Fox Violet , blends ambient ethereal vibes with dark pop rock hooks and soulful vocals on her new single/vídeo “Torn” (Out 9/24/21) from the forthcoming album Prisms, due out this Fall.

Central songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist, Thea Stevenson, tells LA Weekly, “Fox Violet exists because we were all looking for a new way to create music without any kind of boundaries, one that incorporated a vision of no-holds-back music where we could be instrumentally wild and lyrically as questioning and unapologetic as we wanted. We live in a dark time, and we live in a weird city, we don’t want to shy away from that. FV is as much about dissonance as it is resonance. We exist for opposites.”

“The soundscape leaves the listener in constant anticipation while honing in on Fox Violet’s ethereal vocals and mesmerizing tones.” –Buzz-Music

Landing high praise from LA Weekly, Buzz Music, Blurred Culture, Yorking Calling, and more, she has also received radio play in the USA, UK and Australia as a buzz band to watch. Heavily influenced by Radiohead, Nirvana, Lana Del Rey, Leonard Cohen, and Pink Floyd, Fox Violet’s lyrics examine the gradual loss of relationships intermixed with apathy, heart break, longing, and the cultural obsession with fairy tales. With soaring layered psychedelic guitars and crunchy synths Fox Violet crafts bold stories that are other-worldy,, relatable and raw.

Fox Violet has played extensively around SoCal and With new music on the horizon, FV plans to tour in 2022. Stay tuned for new material and announcements throughout the remainder of 2021.

Image provided by Anna Azarov