Freqish Releases Sultry House Single “Falling For You,” Featuring Saxophone Player Jason Whitmore. Out Now on Nervous Records

Legendary house and hip-hop NYC-based label Nervous Records is proud to debut Denver-based producer Freqish with his new single “Falling For You,” featuring saxophonist Jason Whitmore. The track is a euphonious house gem that incorporates organic live instrumentals for an extra special touch of groove. “Falling For You” begins with piano chords that lead into a melodic breakdown, while its sultry vocal riffs complement Whitmore‘s stunning saxophone solo. With each release Freqish invites instrumentalists to capture the raw energy of a live band, and thus the track conjures images of dancing under dim lights with lovers, friends, and strangers. This release is his third since the inception of Freqish in 2020, and follows his recent single “Let’s Get High” on Claude VonStroke‘s Dirtybird label. Check out Freqish‘s creative process around “Falling For You” below:

“I made this track in the middle of a pandemic, which oddly enough is when I actually found true love. A time when others felt isolated and alone. I felt solace for others who were lonely in their homes with limited human connection. I wanted to give people a reason to find hope through a dire time. Even in the darkness, you can find light if you just let the music guide you. When I was an intern at a studio in Chicago I always loved the vibe that came from getting artists together. When you get a bunch of creative minds in one space, it’s like magic. Now through the internet, we have the ability to connect with one another, which is truly beautiful. This was my best attempt at recreating the studio vibe. I spend a lot of time on the phone with my artists trying to understand their creative process. I don’t tell them how to create, I just let their soul do the talking so that our end result is 100.” – Freqish

Brandon Lee is the DJ, producer, and studio engineer behind the Freqish project, who has over 20 years of experience cutting his teeth in the music industry. His career has brought him to play at clubs such as The Church, Club Vinyl, and Beta Nightclub in his native Denver, as well as a two-year residency at Chicago‘s iconic Sound Bar. His releases under the Freqish alias have found homes on well-known house labels like Gettoblaster‘s We Jack, DJ Dan‘s InStereo Recordings, and Claude VonStroke‘s Dirtybird Records. As far as Freqish is concerned, the song isn’t final until more artists are in the mix; his approach to collaborating is not only a way to bring new sounds to a genre in which samples of samples of samples have become the norm, but as an avenue to build the careers of a growing community of musicians. With “Falling For You,” Lee proves yet again his talent as a multifaceted producer, and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

