Futuristic Polar Bears Return to Protocol Recordings With Vocal House Gem “No Tears Allowed,” Featuring Franky

Futuristic Polar Bears make a triumphant return to Protocol Recordings with their new single “No Tears Allowed,” featuring vocals by singer/songwriter Franky, with whom the British duo also worked on their earlier release on Nicky Romero‘s label “Better Than This.” The track exemplifies their signature style with sparkling melodies and a groovy bassline, all perfectly complemented by soulful, heartfelt vocals. Whether you’re listening in the comfort of your home or dancing in front of the festival stage, “No Tears Allowed” is an upbeat house gem guaranteed to induce goosebumps. The new release is the British duo’s 8th on the label, following this year’s “Aura” with Corey James. In the meantime, they released on Smash The House, Revealed, and more.

Brits Futuristic Polar Bears had a slew of successful original releases in 2020, including their catchy vocal house track “Better Than This,” which was released on Protocol and has amassed over 2.5M streams on Spotify. They also collaborated with Bassjackers on “Run Away,” which recently surpassed an impressive 8M streams on Spotify alone. Futuristic Polar Bears also worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Tiësto, Sultan + Shepard, Danny Howard, Thomas Newson, Sandro Silva, MATTN, Wolfpack, Yves, Henry Fong, East & Young, and more. Rhys and Fran have graced the stage across 5 continents and many clubs and festivals, including Tomorrowland, UshuaÏa, Ministry of Sound, Amnesia Ibiza, Marquee, Zouk, Avalon, and more. In 2016, they ranked at #40 in Beatport‘s “Best of 2016 – Progressive House Artist” and were also nominated for a Beatport Award for Best Big Room Artist. Be on the lookout for more new music coming soon from these talented artists and Protocol Recordings.

