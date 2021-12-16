Futuristic Polar Bears Team Up with MasterCraft UK for “Witchcraft,” featuring Jaimes, on Purple Fly Along With NFT-Backed MasterCraft UK’s NXT 20 Motorboat Giveaway

Futuristic Polar Bears‘ newest release “Witchcraft” with MasterCraft UK, featuring Jaimes, is a sultry, progressive house gem out on NFT-fueled label Purple Fly. In an exciting fusion of music, art, and sports, the release is paired with an NFT and giveaway of a custom boat from premium maker MasterCraft UK, which also actively participated in the track’s production process. If the soulful vocals, upbeat melodies and undulating synths of “Witchcraft” isn’t enough, then the possibility of winning MasterCraft UK‘s NXT 20 motorboat personalized by Moschino‘s designer Stefano Lo Muzio should be the icing on the cake. To enter the giveaway, fans who buy the NFT‘s token for “Witchcraft” on the Project X platform once it is released in early January 2022, will then be entered into the random drawing to win the boat. Futuristic Polar Bears join the cutting-edge Purple Fly family after releases on Nicky Romero‘s Protocol, Hardwell‘s Revealed, Afrojack‘s Wall Rec., Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike‘s Smash The House, Armada Music, Ultra Records, and more. On the other hand we have Jaimes – a singer/songwriter who worked together with artists such as Tiësto, FAULHABER, Tujamo, Dastic, Afrojack, Yves V, Benjamin Ingrosso and many more.

Purple Fly is an independent imprint utilizing cryptocurrency’s hottest frontier as a platform for the spectrum of electronic music. Purple Fly‘s goal is to support collaborations of all forms of art, connecting music and stunning visuals for an immersive experience that spans the sonic realms of trance to trap. The label releases an NFT directly on its official website with each music drop, enabling artists to have access to direct support from their fan base while expressing their creativity. Brits Futuristic Polar Bears had a slew of successful original releases in 2020, including their catchy vocal house track “Better Than This,” which was released on Protocol and has amassed over 2.5M streams on Spotify. They also collaborated with Bassjackers on “Run Away,” which recently surpassed an impressive 10M streams on Spotify alone. Futuristic Polar Bears also worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Tiësto, Sultan + Shepard, Danny Howard, Thomas Newson, Sandro Silva, MATTN, Wolfpack, Yves, Henry Fong, East & Young, and more. Rhys and Fran have graced the stage across 5 continents and many clubs and festivals, including Tomorrowland, UshuaÏa, Ministry of Sound, Amnesia Ibiza, Marquee, Zouk, Avalon, and more. In 2016, they ranked at #40 in Beatport‘s “Best of 2016 – Progressive House Artist” and were also nominated for a Beatport Award for Best Big Room Artist.

Images provided by Futuristic Polar Bears