Gabi DeMartino Talks “Immaculate,” Cancel Culture, and More

Gabi DeMartino has been in the influencer space since 2012, building a name and following while collaborating with her twin sister on their joint YouTube channel, Niki and Gabi, and for her content on her own solo channel, Fancy Vlogs by Gab. Gabi quickly grew into one of the most popular content creators with her solo channel boasting more than 3 million subscribers. Gabi is much more than a content creator though. She is also known as a singer-songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, and actress.

Gabi has received praise for the music she has released as part of Niki & Gabi and as a solo artist. The girls’ first single release, in 2017, instantly charted in the Top Pop 100 and their combined EP, “Individual,” hit number three on Apple charts in less than a week after it was released. Their sought-after video, “Sleep it Off,” had 1.3 million views after four days, and Paris Hilton had a featured cameo in Gabi’s solo single from the EP which had more than 700,000 views in less than a week. So, in 2020, after releasing her first solo singles, “Champagne Dreams,” “Pretty Little Mind,” and “Not Today,” the powerhouse now comes into her own individuality and sound as an artist. Gabi DeMartino most recently opened for Zedd’s Musikfest performance and had a featured role in Ariana Grande’s hit music video, “Thank U Next.”

With her stunning single and music video, “Immaculate,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Gabi DeMartino. Read below to learn more about Gabi, the story behind her latest single, and what’s to come.

Hi Gabi DeMartino! Let’s start with how did you get your artist name?

My full name’s Gabriella DeMartino, and Gabi is my lifelong nickname 🙂

What city are you from and where are you based now?

I’m from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and based in NYC! Exactly a one-hour commute!

At what point in your life did you decide to pursue a career in music? How did you get started?

I originally started on YouTube singing covers and writing original music! Once people started watching our videos, they asked for a secondary “beauty” channel because they loved our makeup, hair, outfits, and lifestyle! So even though our lifestyle content is what got us to this point, I still go back to my roots and passion: music!

Has your upbringing played a role in shaping who you are and defining your sound today? If so, how?

Yes! Being a twin has its ups and downs. I’ve been compared my entire life and have had to share everything in my life…including my birthday! I think growing up sharing everything has really shaped me into finding my true passions, style, and life that completely make me an individual.

How would you describe your sound to readers who may not be familiar with you?

Electronic Dance and Theatrical Pop!

Do you have any hobbies outside of music? What do you do to stay creative?

Yes, I love to paint, create, and write! It all plays a major role in my music, YouTube content, and creativity because it feeds my need to fulfill the creative part of my mind! I’ve written four series of an original show, short films for my channel, and all of my music.

Who are some of your main musical influences?

I’m definitely inspired by musicals, princesses, and pop stars like Kim Petras and Ava Max!

What are some of your future music career goals?

I would love to tour around the world and sing for all my fancy babies in real life.

What is a goal outside of music?

I would love to make an “Immaculate” fragrance someday!

Now onto your release, “Immaculate.” What inspired this song?

I’ve been through a lot this year, and I know others have as well. A lot of people are too scared to talk about topics such as cancel culture, so I felt like it was my duty to be the one to actually talk about it in the fairest way possible on a track.

What is “Immaculate” about in your own words?

Nobody is perfect and everyone’s human. We have to stop expecting perfection from other humans! The people who are wanting and expecting perfection out of public figures are 100% not perfect themselves either.

How did the music video for “Immaculate” come about? What was your vision for the video?

My own real life horror movie is being trapped in a house with people who hate me and being haunted by my past. I brought that to real life in an extravagant castle because although people think that I live this lavish life, in reality, I’m human like everyone else who has emotions and feelings. In the end, we’re all the same, so we shouldn’t be holding all these public figures to high standards of perfection. It doesn’t exist.

What message do you hope fans take away from your music and from “Immaculate?”

You are more than your mistakes!

What’s one of your proudest moments of your music career so far?

Opening for Zedd for sure. I’ve listened to him since high school!

What would you say are the greatest lessons you’ve learned so far?

I have this saying now – “Don’t become bitter with them. Become better for them.”

What’s next for you? Are you working on any upcoming projects that we should be on the lookout for?

There may be an album in the early new year…stay tuned 😉

Where can we follow you on social media?

Instagram | Twitter | Spotify | Apple Music | YouTube | TikTok | Snapchat